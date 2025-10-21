FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why no Muslim candidate from BJP, 27 from allies and opposition in Bihar Elections 2025?

Bihar Elections 2025 see declining Muslim representation as BJP fields none and RJD, JD(U), Congress, and AIMIM allocate limited tickets.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

Why no Muslim candidate from BJP, 27 from allies and opposition in Bihar Elections 2025?
Are the Muslims getting marginalised in Bihar politics? (File Image)
While the BJP did not field a Muslim candidate, its allies Janata Dal (United) has fielded four and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) just one Muslim candidate for the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The main opposition party Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD), has allotted tickets to 18 Muslim leaders, and the Congress to four so far. On the other extreme of the spectrum, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has 21 Muslim candidates on its list of 23. Prashant Kishore-led Jansuraj Party promised to field 40 Muslim candidates, but the list does not have so many names so far. 

Muslim candidates Bihar election

According to the Census 2011, the Muslim population in Bihar was 17,557,809, which accounted for approximately 16.87% of the state's total population. Those who talk of "jiski jitni bhagedari, uski utni hissedari" (share according to your population) have not fielded 17% of their candidates from the Muslim community.

BJP Muslim representation 

The BJP is well known for its approach towards minorities, particularly the Muslims, with no member from this community either in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, but JD(U) has shocked the political analysts. Though Nitish Kumar has lost much of his support in the community by hobnobbing with the saffron party, it was expected that the party would allocate a sizeable number of seats to the minority community. It has disappointed its supporters. 

RJD Muslim candidates

The Tejaswi Yadav-led RJD is known for its continuous fight against the communal forces and its proximity to the Muslim community, which has supported it in almost all elections. However, the party, once known for the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) combination, has not allocated enough seats to the Muslims. It is contesting 143 seats and it has allocated 50 seats, more than one-third, to one community—Yadav. According to the Bihar Caste Survey, 2022, the Yadav population in the state is approximately 14.26% of the total population or 18.65 million people. In spite of having the population share of less than 15%, the Yadav community has got about 40% of the RJD tickets. 

Bihar politics 2025


Analysts believe the political dynamics has taken such a turn in the state that no one cares for the minorities, downtrodden, and those who cannot be a big political force on the day of polling. The SC, ST, EBC, and OBC have their own political party and they are a force to reckon with in the polling process, but the same cannot be said about the Muslims. They are losing ground in the political arena. 

