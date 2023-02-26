Why nearly 8 hours of questioning led to Manish Sisodia’s arrest? What CBI said

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday | File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the most-high profile arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday. Sisodia was arrested after nearly 8 hours of questioning by the CBI at its Delhi headquarters in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

The central agency is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022. Sisodia, who holds several portfolios including post of Delhi’s Education Minister, was called by the CBI for a second round of questioning on Sunday.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI HQ at around 11.12 am. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had expressed apprehension that he might be arrested before leaving for the CBI HQ.

Sisodia was interrogated by the officers of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch for nearly 8 hours on various aspects of the Liquor policy. These included details of message exchanges from multiple phones and Sisodia’s alleged links with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, CBI officials later said.

The CBI said that Sisodia was arrested as he gave “evasive replies” and “did not cooperate” in its investigation. The agency said that it had registered the present case against Sisodia and 14 others for probing alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extension of benefits to private persons post the tender.

The agency had filed a charge sheet on December 25, 2022 against the then CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and 6 others. Delhi Dy CM was issued a notice under Section 41A of the Cr.P.C to attend the investigation on February 19. However, he had sought one week’s time due to “preoccupation”, the CBI said.

“However, Sisodia sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a second notice under Section 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation on February 26. He was called to answer various questions which he evaded during his examination on October 17, 2022 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case," the agency said.

It claimed that Sisodia was evasive and did not cooperate “despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary", which led to his arrest. The CBI will now produce the Delhi Dy CM before Rouse Avenue District Courts on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)