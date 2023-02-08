Why NBFC Business Loans Will Gain More Popularity among MSMEs in 2023

New Delhi (India), February 7: MSMEs were dealt devastating setbacks in 2021 due to the repeated Covid restrictions when they were recovering lingeringly after two years of the pandemic; the global economy started facing several unforeseen challenges.

In 2022, the economy was trying to offset the blows, and the geopolitical tensions triggered and hit humongous instability and insecurity.

Still, the NBFC experts see reasons to look to 2023 with optimism. According to a rating agency, non-Bank lenders' asset growth will jump to a four-year high of 11-12% this fiscal. The bottleneck caused by the catastrophes is opening, and it has become crucial for the projects in the pipeline to get capital support before making a complete recovery. In such a scenario, NBFCs have become a salient part of MSMEs.

According to a report, the MSME sector has employed 98% and 16% more than FY 20 and 21 in FY22. MSME credit disbursements had doubled in 2022 compared to pre-covid times showing that MSMEs are in a position to take the extra load for their business needs now. It leads the NBFC sector with the hopes for more credit penetration in the upcoming year.

A surge in pent-up demand for business loans has put the NBFC sector on fire. MSMEs are opting to bypass the traditional bank for business loans because of outdated, labor-intensive lending processes and regulations, unfavorable to local shops and small organizations.

WHY ARE ENTREPRENEURS OPTING FOR BUSINESS LOANS:

Businesses often require some form of capital to expand or to meet day-to-day needs. An entrepreneur can consider different options to raise working capital from various means. Here are reasons why they would opt for a business loan:

Business Expansion:

The best way to scale up the income of a profitable business is expansion. Be it the expansion of the physical size of the enterprise, product range, machinery, or staff, business loans are a great way to expand business income.

Collateral Free-

Unsecured business loans can be availed without any collateral from NBFCs. Because of the lack of any assets to put as collateral or unwillingness to put them at risk, it is a handy option.

Quick and minimum paperwork-

NBFCs provide easy and quick business loans with minimum documentation and paperwork compared to traditional banks that demand more than necessary documents. With the help of loan officers and technology, the loan process is fast and quick, and the borrower can work on business expansion immediately.

Full control over business

Collaborating with a business partner for working capital can dilute the power and profit share of the business owner. With NBFC Business Loan, the entrepreneur can enjoy his full rights and profit from his venture.

Regulated and Protected:

Unlike the informal lenders, NBFCs are well regulated, with SEBI and RBI, and protect the rights of borrowers. The rate of interest and mode of repayments and EMIs are as per the approved norms of the government.

Easy repayments

In the case of an unsecured Business Loan from NBFCs, the borrower can decide the repayment terms according to his cash flow and convenience. It is a huge plus because if one can timely pay off the loan and boosts his credit score. Also, technologies like online NACH and UPI have made the repayment process a lot easier.

Tax Benefits

Business loans come with tax benefits as the interest paid on a business loan is tax-deductible in India and can be written off as business expenditure.

It is a great tool for small business owners and entrepreneurs to lower their tax liability and use the funds for expanding their businesses.

Building Credit Score

These business loans are a smart way to increase credibility. Timely payment of a small short-term business loan can boost the loan limit and credit score. Loan providers will not hesitate to provide larger loans for future requirements with faster processing.

FACTS TO CONSIDER BEFORE APPLYING FOR A BUSINESS LOAN:

Though there are many benefits of Business loans, one should consider a few factors before taking the liabilities.

Calculating the actual requirement, interest and fees, timeline, its viability is essential before taking on debt. One should compare the available loan products in the market and find the best-suited option for them.

CONCLUSION

In the past two years, the financial services industry has shown significant potential to deal will various uncertainty. When most of the sectors were struggling with the disruption, NBFCs were still on an upward climb. 2023 also seems promising, with more growth, opportunities, acceleration, and regulations.

NBFC business loans have gained substantial popularity among MSMEs because of their strong suits like technology, flexibility and easy approach, and good customer experiences. The path toward a brighter future for the NBFC industry is evident and unambiguous.

The author of the article is Mr. Subhash Acharya, Co-founder & Director of Seeds Fincap Pvt Ltd (NBFC)

