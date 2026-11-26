Mumbai Police have issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka in connection with a protest held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2. The development comes days after another party leader, Saurav Das, was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom at Delhi airport after immigration officials flagged a lookout circular against him.

Why has Mumbai Police issued Lookout Circulars against CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka? (Image source:ANI)

Mumbai Police have issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka in connection with a protest held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2. The development comes days after another party leader, Saurav Das, was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom at Delhi airport after immigration officials flagged a lookout circular against him.

The action has brought the party's protest, the police case and the separate legal proceedings involving Das under scrutiny. Here is what happened and why the three leaders are facing action.

What is the case against CJP leaders?

The case dates back to October 2, when CJP organised a protest at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, despite Mumbai Police refusing permission for the gathering.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police had denied permission for the event, citing restrictions on holding gatherings at Shivaji Park and the requirement for necessary civic approvals.

Following the protest, Shivaji Park police station registered an FIR on October 3 against the organisers and 400-500 unidentified participants.

The case invoked Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to unlawful assembly and disobedience of an order issued by a public servant. Relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act were also invoked.

Why have lookout circulars been issued?

According to reports citing Mumbai Police officials, LOCs have been issued against Dipke and Ranka in connection with the October protest FIR. The circulars were also issued against Das in relation to the same case.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the action was taken because authorities apprehended that the leaders might leave the country.

A Lookout Circular is an alert circulated to immigration authorities at airports, seaports and land borders. Depending on the instructions issued, it can be used to track a person or prevent them from leaving or entering the country.

Why was Saurav Das stopped at Delhi airport?

Das was stopped by immigration officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 23, shortly before boarding a London-bound flight. He was scheduled to attend events at Oxford University and other educational institutions in the UK.

Das subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the action and alleging that he was not informed about the LOC before being stopped.

During the November 26 hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the court that Mumbai Police had requested the LOC against Das.

Separately, the Centre also cited discrepancies in his passport records, including details concerning his place of birth, schooling, address and parentage.

What happens next?

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre on Das's petition and listed the matter for December 9. His lawyer, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, questioned the procedure followed by authorities and sought a copy of the LOC.

The legal proceedings will determine the next steps in Das's challenge, while the police case connected to the October 2 protest remains a separate matter.