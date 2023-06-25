Why Manipur violence is still not resolved? Standoff between female mob and army; know what happened

Manipur violence between Meitei and Kuki community (Photo - ANI)

While over 100 people have been reported dead in Manipur owing to the violence in the state due to the clash of the communities, the disturbances in the state have still not stopped, with a mob facing off with the Indian Army recently.

A group of Meitei militants faced off with the Indian Army with a mob of over 1200, led by women, which forced the army officials to release 12 militants from their custody. The Army said that it was the “mature decision”, and left with the seized weapons and ammunition.

The Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, was involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, the Army said. The standoff in Manipur took place in the Itham village of Imphal East and ended with 12 Meitei militants being released.

The stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, and ended after a "mature decision by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action", they added.

Among those holed up in the village was self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have been the mastermind of the Dogra ambush tragedy, officials said, as per PTI reports.

Why is Manipur violence still not resolved?

The violence in Manipur was sparked because the Meitei community in the state wanted a Schedule Tribes status, which is granted to the Kuki tribe and grants them access to government jobs, colleges, and other amenities under reservation.

The prime reason why the violence and the clashes haven’t stopped is that there has been no decision regarding granting ST status to the Meitei tribe, and the violence has now taken a communal turn in Manipur.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. It must be noted that Meiteis account for majority of the population in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)

