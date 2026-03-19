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Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India

As many countries have already completed their moon sighting to confirm the date of Eid ul-Fitr, there are two states in India that celebrate Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia. The moon sighting in India takes place a day later than in Saudi Arabia.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 10:58 PM IST

Why Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr on same day as Saudi Arabia? Check date in India
Kerala celebrates Eid ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia, a day before than in India
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As many countries have already completed their moon sighting to confirm the date of Eid ul-Fitr, there are two states in India that celebrate Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia. The moon sighting in India takes place a day later than in Saudi Arabia and therefore Eid ul Fitr is also celebrated the next day. Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate Eid 2026 on March 20.  

Why does Kerala celebrate Eid with Saudi Arabia? 

This is mainly for two reasons, the southern Indian state of Kerala has a significant Muslim population of about 26.56% and celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr a day earlier than the other Indian states. 

Kerala being a coastal state, the moon appears here on the 29th day of the Islamic lunar calendar, which often falls on the same day as the Saudi Arabian moon sighting. Keralites celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day as Saudi Arabia also because the bulk of the Keralite Muslims practice Islam in Saudi Arabia and work in the oil-rich kingdom. 

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India 

Delhi Jama Masjid has confirmed that the crescent moon is not sighted in India and therefore it has declared Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, New Delhi. The Eid chaand has not been sighted in India that has now confirmed a new date for Eid.   

Delhi Jama Masjid has confirmed that the crescent moon is not sighted in India and therefore it has declared Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, New Delhi. The Eid chaand has not been sighted in India that has now confirmed a new date for Eid.   

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