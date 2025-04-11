Ms Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, during a public meeting in her constituency recently, criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over the "inflated electricity bills", a video of which went viral on social media.

A day after Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) clarified that actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has not paid bills, including old dues amounting to Rs 90,384 for two months, state PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday alleged that she plays mischief, does not pay bills and then curses the government.



Ms Ranaut, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, during a public meeting in her constituency recently, criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over the "inflated electricity bills", a video of which went viral on social media. "I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for one month for my house in Manali. I don't even live there. It is such a miserable condition," the 'Queen' fame actor said.



Vikramaditya Singh accuses Kangana Ranaut of not paying electricity bills of over Rs 90,000



Mr Singh retorted on Thursday, writing on his Facebook account: "Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai, bijli ka bill nahin bharti hai, phir manch par sarkar ko kosti hai, aisa kaisa chalega" (Madam plays mischief, she does not pay electricity bills, then curses government from public platform. How will this work?"



Addressing a gathering at Sarkaghat in Mandi, Kangana on Thursday said, "If Vikramaditya Singh is a Raja babu, I am also a queen".



Mr Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, is the scion of the erstwhile Rampur estate.



She said that the electricity bill, which was earlier Rs 5,00,0 had shot up to Rs 80,000 and questioned whether she was running a factory in her house.



Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited's statement on Kangana Ranaut's electricity bill



In a statement issued on Wednesday, the HPSEBL said the bills amounting to Rs 90,384 were for two months, January and February, and they also included previous dues of Rs 32,287.



"The domestic connection under No. 100000838073 is registered in the name of Kangana Ranaut at her residence in Simsa village in Manali. "It is clarified that the connected load of her house is 94.82 KW, which is 1,500 per cent more than the average electric load for a normal house. She (Ranaut) did not pay her bills from October to December on time," the HPSEBL said in the statement.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA India staff and is published from PTI)