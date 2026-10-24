Why JD(U) expelled Anant Kumar Singh, wife Neelam Devi for 6 years: Election row, Anti-party activities

Why did JD(U) expel Anant Kumar Singh and wife Neelam Devi for six years? The party cited alleged anti-party activities, indiscipline and campaigning against its candidate in the Bihar Legislative Council elections.

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years. The action followed a dispute over the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, in which Singh allegedly campaigned for a candidate from another party against the JD(U)'s nominee.

The party also cancelled both leaders' primary memberships and recommended that the Bihar Assembly Speaker initiate proceedings to cancel Singh's membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

In an order issued on Saturday, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha cited Singh's alleged repeated disregard for party directives, his use of inappropriate and derogatory language against the party's senior leadership, and his campaign against the JD(U)'s candidate in the Legislative Council elections.

Why Did JD(U) Expel Anant Kumar Singh?

The immediate trigger was Singh's alleged opposition to the JD(U)'s candidate in the recent Legislative Council elections. According to reports, Singh backed and campaigned for a candidate from the Jan Suraaj Party against JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar Singh.

The party's order said Anant Kumar Singh had repeatedly disregarded its directives and used language deemed inappropriate and derogatory towards the top leadership.

“Due to his persistent disregard for party directives over the past few days, the use of inappropriate and derogatory language toward the top leadership, and his actions against the party’s candidate, including campaigning for a candidate from another party, during the recently concluded Legislative Council elections, the primary membership of Anant Kumar Singh, MLA (Mokama), is hereby cancelled with immediate effect,” the order stated.

The JD(U) subsequently expelled him for six years.

The party's decision highlights the dispute over Singh's support for a rival candidate. The specific reasons for the party's action against Neelam Devi were not elaborated on beyond the order's reference to her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

Why Has JD(U) Recommended Cancelling His MLA Membership?

Along with expelling Singh, the JD(U) recommended that the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly cancel his membership under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with disqualification of legislators on grounds including defection.

However, expulsion from a political party and disqualification from the Assembly are separate processes. The party's recommendation does not itself cancel Singh's MLA membership; any disqualification would have to follow the applicable constitutional procedure.

Singh represents Mokama in Bihar's Patna district and returned to the JD(U) before contesting the 2025 Assembly election.

Why Was Neelam Devi Also Expelled?

Neelam Devi, Singh's wife and a former Mokama MLA, was also expelled for six years. The party cancelled her primary membership, citing her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The order stated: “Simultaneously, the primary membership of Neelam Devi, former MLA, is also cancelled due to her involvement in anti-party activities, and she is likewise expelled from the party for a period of six years.”

The party did not provide further details in the quoted order about the specific actions attributed to her.

Who Is Anant Kumar Singh?

Anant Kumar Singh is a four-time MLA from Mokama and a prominent figure in Bihar politics, known for his influence in the constituency. He has contested elections under different political banners, including the JD(U), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and as an Independent.

Singh first contested the Mokama Assembly seat as a JD(U) candidate in 2005. He later contested as an Independent in 2015 and won the seat on an RJD ticket in 2020. He subsequently returned to the JD(U) and won the Mokama seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

His wife, Neelam Devi, entered the Assembly after winning the Mokama by-election in 2022 on an RJD ticket, following Singh's disqualification after a conviction in an arms-related case. The Patna High Court acquitted Singh in that case in 2024.

Singh has faced numerous criminal cases over the years. According to his 2025 election affidavit compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms, he declared 28 criminal cases. These are declared cases and should not be treated as convictions in every matter.

What Is The Separate Controversy Over His 'Nine Murders' Remark?

Earlier in the week, Singh was embroiled in another political controversy following reports of remarks attributed to him in which he allegedly claimed to have got “nine people murdered”. The comments drew criticism from the opposition RJD.

Singh dismissed the claims, saying, “The statement has already been refuted.” JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said the party had taken note of the matter while downplaying its possible electoral impact.

The reported remarks preceded the party's decision to expel Singh and Neelam Devi. However, the JD(U)'s expulsion order specifically cited alleged indiscipline, derogatory language towards the leadership and campaigning against its candidate in the Legislative Council elections.

What Happens Next?

The JD(U)'s expulsion of the couple takes effect within the party, while its recommendation regarding Singh's Assembly membership remains a separate matter for the constitutional process.

The immediate reason cited for the disciplinary action is the alleged campaign against the party's candidate in the Legislative Council elections, alongside other alleged breaches of party discipline. The decision marks a fresh rupture between Singh and the JD(U), the party under whose banner he returned to the Bihar Assembly in 2025.