'Why is world silent?' asks Afghanistan's first female Sikh MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar

Afghanistan's first female Sikh MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, who reached Delhi on Sunday, expressed concerns over the developing situation in her country asked the international community to support and speak up. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, she said, "The world is silent, why? Are the people of Afghanistan not human, aren't they supposed to be safe? Every 15 years or so, or 20 years, we become a refugee, why Afghans built their homes, only to be destroyed?"

Anarkali reached India on an IAF plane from Kabul, a week after the Afghan National Capital fell to the Taliban. She broke down while giving the interview and said, "Country is the motherland, and in her lap is the love (Vatan, Desh Maa hai, unki godh mai pyar hai). I hope things will get all right, we will go to our country."

Anarkali is a doctor by profession and is the first non-Muslim member of the Afghan National Assembly. A passout of the Kabul University, she has been a member of the Afghan Independent human rights commission and was awarded the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence. She spoke in Hindi and below is the translated English version.

Question: You left your country and you're in a different country. How have things changed for you?

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar: I never thought that one day, the situation be such that I will be in a different country, that too in a matter of one week. The situation changed so much for us. We always thought the peace process that is happening will bring out a good result. We thought that the Taliban that fought with the government will be one, one day. The peace process will bring out a good result that will give rights to women; minorities, the Hindus and Sikhs will have rights. Take for example last week or just 10 days ago, where were we. I was in office, then things (Halat) changed so fast, and the Taliban entered the city. No one would have thought.

Question: WION has started a campaign for women in Afghanistan. Do you think problems will increase for women under Taliban rule?

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar: The activities, women rights, human rights, they were in politics that will change. We had told the international community before things could go wrong, they should help. No one listened. They all said the Taliban has changed, don't worry. Now everyone is saying the Taliban never changed. Forces left Afghanistan, but they now feel it was not right. In the last 20 years, we saw support, monetary support by the US, India, it was taxpayer money of these countries. Kabul airport was well developed, but when I saw the airport earlier, when I was leaving, it was not looking the same. We have worked for the last 20 years. People of Afghanistan think that we have gone 100 years back. Now the situation is like, everyone is in depression, people in Afghanistan and I am depressed, I am not well. I am safe but my thoughts are with the people who are in a bad situation back home. People are looking at ways to leave Afghanistan, women rights activists, political, different people. My thoughts are in Afghanistan and while we are safe, what we can do for them, the people there. Our hope is that situation in Afghanistan improves, we can go back to our country. Right now, the situation is bad.

Question: What will you say to the Indian govt?

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar: Indian govt, PM Modi, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Air force and especially Puneet Singh Chandhok, he was in contact 24*7 with me. I want to thank, Puneet, he found every way to get us back. His contacts helped. We were in a very bad situation, so bad, days when we didn't have food as well, we were not able to sleep. He was there with us, day and night, and responded every time we called. We were brought back with Indians, many Afghans, many Hindus and Sikhs were evacuated. We left Afghanistan in one cloth, we had no luggage, when I came to the hotel on Sunday, they asked us for our luggage. We had no luggage, we left everything like this. Many Afghans are leaving the country and the world knows the situation around the airport. They fired around our vehicle as well, we had to miss a flight. We left at 12 am and stayed at around 10 am. We had kids with us. We had an advantage that we had a vehicle, there were many without vehicles. People waiting outside the airport, hoping as soon as doors open, they enter inside. Many Afghans working with the US, and other forces were leaving, documentation. Many didn't have passports, ID cards but they want to leave. People of Afghanistan are scared, and we never thought this will happen. Every 10 to 20 years, Afghanistan sees a change, it's in Afghan history. When Afghanistan is stable, then there is a fight, govt changes and no guarantee of what kind of government comes. Right now, also, no guarantee if there will be peace in Afghanistan. It will be soon clear, how the situation in Afghanistan develops.

Question: Do you hope to go to Afghanistan soon? Have you been offered Indian citizenship?

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar: The situation in Afghanistan is such that we had to leave. I don't know how we will stay here, on visa or citizenship, it's in the realm of speculation. We didn't have visas, our Sangat had visas, but my family had no visa. My brother's passport had expired, and I had given all the information to Puneet Singh Chandhok and he said there is no problem, you will be given a visa and no issue about that. We were lifted from Afghanistan, we were given visas here, my brother's documents were expired but the MEA gave visa and I thank them. The country is the motherland, and in her lap is the love (Vatan, Desh Maa hai, unki godh mai pyar hai). I hope things will get all right, we will go to our country. It has been 2 days since I left the country, but I am scared that it might be 100 years that I might not see the country. I love my country, I studied there, I worked there. It is our right to save the country, but we have nothing in our hands. I would have never thought I had to leave the country in such a condition. I had to save my life so that I can do something for my country, from outside the country. I have hope that things will be normal, and I can see my country soon. Can't guarantee the future, but will try, what we can do in our capacity. Can't forget and will work for the country.

Question: Who do you think is responsible for your country?

Anarkali Kaur Honaryar: Let things go normal, things will come out. Everyone knows about the reason for the crisis in my country. Countries who support the fight in Afghanistan, for so long, we all know. We were born even as the country was in a fight, we are in a fight and no guarantee that fight will stop. The world is silent, why? Are the people of Afghanistan not human, aren't they supposed to be safe? Every 15 years or so, or 20 years, we become a refugee, why Afghans built their homes, only to be destroyed? I ask questions, why? Why is the world silent? I was at an international conference; I asked the members not to leave Afghanistan, Taliban hasn't changed, it's all recorded. Support Afghanistan and don't leave us, no one heard us. Our fight is not the fight of Afghanistan itself now, but soon this fight will reach around the world.