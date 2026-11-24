Cockroach Janta Party member Saurav Das questioned the central government after being stopped at Delhi airport from flying to London for an Oxford event. Here's what he said at a press conference.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das on Tuesday accused the central government of suppressing the voices of the youth after he was stopped from flying to London. Das claimed that he was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Oxford University Students' Union, where he was invited to participate in a panel discussion but he was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while attempting to board his flight.

Saurav Das accuses Centre of suppressing young voices

On Tuesday, Das addressed a press conference where he accused the Centre of suppressing young people for expressing their views, both online and offline.

''The world is watching how the voices of young people are being suppressed. Meta has deleted six million posts. We are being denied the freedom to express ourselves both on the streets and online. Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account has also been deactivated,'' Saurav Das said.

''They are now raising questions about discrepancies in my passport. They cannot find anything against any of their so-called leaders and since they cannot use UAPA, ED or CBI against us, they are resorting to such petty tactics. If I were Nirav Modi or Mehul Choksi, a red carpet would have been rolled out for me instead. As you all know, I was supposed to travel to London, but unfortunately that could not happen because of this cowardly government,'' he added.

VIDEO | Delhi: "Had I been Vijay Mallya or Mehul Choksi I would been given red carpet entry", says CJP's Saurav Das after being allegedly stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to UK. https://t.co/PTh7iLnoAN November 24, 2026

‘Why is this government so afraid?’, questions Das

Das talked about the reason behind him travelling to London and further added, ''The invitation from the Oxford Union was the primary reason for my visit. Ratna was also invited. Indian students studying there wanted to understand what the CJP movement is all about. I wanted to go there and share my perspective on how such a large-scale movement evolved into a non-violent movement. There is considerable interest among Gen Z communities in several countries around the world to understand this.''

''I want to ask why is this government so afraid? I would have spoken about the principles and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It would have been an opportunity for the world to learn how such a massive movement can remain non-violent and draw strength from the principles of peaceful resistance,'' the CJP activist concluded.