'Why is the PM silent?': Rahul Gandhi demands Modi, Amit Shah resign over police action on students

Rahul Gandhi has demanded PM Modi and Amit Shah's resignation over police action on students protesting NEET paper leak. He also alleged that the education system has been weakened over the years.

A day after clashes between the CJP protestors and Delhi police, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students over the police action during the NEET protest near Parliament and resign along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While speaking to reporters at the Parliament House complex, the Congress leader said he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with other Opposition MPs and requested him to give permission for a discussion on the students' issue in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi then said that the Speaker told them he would have to discuss the issue with the government before allowing the debate. “He (Birla) said he will have to ask the government. So, the Speaker is telling us that to debate in Parliament he has to take permission from the government,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi slams police action as 'unacceptable'

Condemning the police action against the students, the Congress leader called this treatment to the students “unacceptable”. “The issue is of students and the way people are being beaten up, this is completely ‘unIndian’. Modi ji has not even apologised for what has happened yesterday,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“These students are protesting over the education and testing system,” he further said. Continuing his criticism of the government's failure to address students' grievances, Gandhi further said, “The whole country knows that the education system and the testing system is broken and has ceased to exist.”

“These students are protesting over the education and testingVai system,” he said. Continuing his criticism of the government's failure in the education system, he said,“The whole country knows that the education system and the testing system is broken and has ceased to exist.”

Gandhi alleged that the examination system had been weakened over the years. “The testing system has been hollowed out by termites and that is what the students are stating.” “There is nothing wrong with that. We have been having presentation after presentation on it. Why is the PM silent? What is the reason? He should apologise to the students and stop this nonsense of police people thrashing students,” he added.

Opposition slams police action

Congress leaders Shahi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal have also condemned police action on students demanding reforms in education system. Meanwhile Arvind Kejriwal has asked details of FIR and detained protestors.

Police begins investigation into clashes with protestors

Intensifying the crackdown following widespread violence near Jantar Mantar that left Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Kumar Mishra and over 100 other policemen injured, Delhi Police announced on Tuesday that comprehensive electronic surveillance and multi-agency investigations are currently underway. DCP Mishra emphasised that law enforcement agencies are closely reviewing all digital evidence related to the demonstrations.

"Multiple FIRs have been registered after the protest. More FIRs wil be registered. Over 100 CCTV cameras installed at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas numbering monitored. An SIT is already investigating the case under close observation of senior officers. Social media accounts are also being monitored," he said.

The DCP detailed the injuries sustained by police officials as they attempted to ensure law and order.

