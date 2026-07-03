Why is the Indian government summoning Meta officials over Instagram ads?

The ministry, headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, will seek an explanation from the company -- which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp -- about the advertisements. Government officials are expected to ask Meta how it allowed its platform to host such ads and what it is doing to stem them.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to summon social media giant Meta's officials over advertisements promoting child sexual abuse on Instagram, NDTV reported citing sources. The ministry, headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, will seek an explanation from the company -- which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp -- about the advertisements. Government officials are expected to ask Meta how it allowed its platform to host such ads and what it is doing to stem them.

What led to the govt action?

The government action comes after the BBC reported that Instagram has been displaying advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material in India. In the investigative article, the BBC said it had seen ads that use highly objectionable titles, including "rape video" and "child video". The publication added that the ads were linked to Telegram channels where such material could be bought for just Rs 99. The report further said that after such ads were flagged to Instagram, the social media platform responded saying the posts did not violate its community guidelines. Meta later told the BBC that it had disabled several of such advertisements and suspended the accounts that posted them.

How has Meta responded?

In its response, Meta has said that child exploitation is a horrific crime, adding that the social media firm works aggressively to combat it across its platforms. The company denied allegations that it knowingly targets such ads at users with inappropriate interests or prioritises revenue over safety. Meta said it disabled more than four million (40 lakh) accounts in 2025 after detecting signs of suspicious behaviour. The company added that it continues to develop technology to identify predators, block harmful links, and share intelligence with other companies.

Govt crackdown on Meta

This marks the latest move in the government's crackdown on Meta-owned platforms. On Wednesday, the government issued a notice to the company over WhatsApp's proposed usernames feature. The Centre warned that the feature could drastically increase the risk of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation. It directed Meta to put the rollout of the feature on hold until consultations with the government conclude. The government reminded the company that WhatsApp, as a social media intermediary, is required to comply with due diligence obligations under the IT Act and its rules. "It is felt that the feature may materially increase the incidence of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks, by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims," the government had said.