Why is Telangana Bandh today? Know what's open and closed in Hyderabad and other cities

INDIA
A statewide bandh has been called in Telangana on Saturday by different political parties. The bandh, organised by the Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), has received support from both the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
"I appeal to everyone — the general public and all communities — to participate in the BC bandh on October 18, which is being organised across the state against the BJP," said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a statement. Vikramarka urged Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and State BJP President R Ramachander Rao to spearhead efforts in securing meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to push for BC Bill approval. Earlier, BC JAC Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah called on all political parties and civil society organisations to support the bandh.
Meanwhile, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy urged all groups to maintain peace during the bandh and warned of strict action against anyone causing disruptions or engaging in unlawful activities.
Reason behind the Telangana bandh today
The bandh is organised against the Telangana High Court’s recent stay on the Backward Classes (BCs) quota in local body elections. On October 9, the Court issued an interim stay on the government order providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body polls.
After the HC's stay, the state government appealed to the Supreme Court but was denied relief. The court ruled that raising the BC quota to 42%, combined with SC and ST reservations, would push Telangana’s total reservations to 67%, surpassing the 50% limit.
Telangana Bandh today: What is closed, what is open
With most schools closed for Diwali, the bandh is unlikely to affect academic schedules. Offices will stay open, as no official holiday has been declared. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus services are reduced in several areas; commuters are advised to check schedules. A senior TGRTC official told agencies that the local bus services faced early-hour disruptions at stations and depots.
(With inputs from agencies)