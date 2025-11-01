FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why is Sanjay Raut advised by doctors to stay away from public gatherings? Shiv Sena leader says THIS on his health

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has announced that he will be taking two months off from public life due to 'medical reasons.' As per reports he has been hospitalized.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 11:37 PM IST

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has announced that he will be taking two months off from public life due to 'medical reasons.' As per reports he has been hospitalized. He said he will be back in new year. 

'You all have always believed in me and loved me, but now, suddenly, some serious deterioration has come to light in my health. Treatment is underway, and I will come out of this soon. As per medical advice, I have been restricted from going out and mixing with crowds. There is no way around it. I am sure that I will recover well and come to meet you in the new year. May your love and blessings remain the same,' Raut said in a note on X.

Mystery around his health

This note comes when Sanjay Raut was schedule to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1. As per reports, Raut had recently experienced discomfort due to stress. He was advised to rest after undergoing an angiography. He has earlier underwent two angioplasties in 2019 and 2020.

His 'health' break is a big shocker for Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv sena (UBT) as he is known bitter critic of BJP and NDA, and is an important sopeksperson of Shiv-Sena. He is also a Executive Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece. He is also known for holding daily media briefing.

PM Modi wished for his speedy recovery in a message on X. He said, 'Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji.'

