India

India

'Why is PM Modi silent? We need to know what happened': Rahul Gandhi on clashes at Galwan Valley

Notably, PM Modi held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials on Tuesday but he is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 12:04 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying that he is waiting for him to break his silence on the incident, adding that country needs to know the exact details of what actually happened there.

"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Notably, PM Modi held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior officials on Tuesday but he is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries. 

Initially, the army had said one officer and two soldiers were killed in the incident, further escalating the already volatile border standoff between the two sides. 

In a statement Tuesday night, the army said that 17 more soldiers who "were were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020," it said. 

"Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement further said. 

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources. 

