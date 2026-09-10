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Why is Nitin Gadkari 'ashamed' to attend Mumbai-Goa Highway inauguration? Here's all you need to know

Addressing an event after inaugurating a separate six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim near Panaji on Wednesday, Gadkari said he would travel from Mumbai to Goa by road in October to inspect the highway himself and assess if it has actually improved commuting.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 01:53 PM IST

Why is Nitin Gadkari 'ashamed' to attend Mumbai-Goa Highway inauguration? Here's all you need to know
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; Image source: ANI
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Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has described the nearly 15-year delay in the Mumbai-Goa Highway widening project as shameful and said he will not attend its inauguration when completed.

Addressing an event after inaugurating a separate six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim near Panaji on Wednesday, Gadkari said he would travel from Mumbai to Goa by road in October to inspect the highway himself and assess if it has actually improved commuting.

Nitin Gadkari on attending Mumbai-Goa expressway inauguration

During the event, Nitin Gadkari said, “I had announced (earlier) that I would not come for the inauguration of the (widened) Mumbai-Goa highway because I felt ashamed that it had been delayed so much.”

“I would land at the Mumbai airport in October, and travel by road to Goa to personally inspect the highway and assess whether the journey has been made convenient for travellers,” he said.

He added that he wants to "set a record" in blacklisting contractors and acting against officials responsible for delays and poor implementation of infrastructure projects.

“Now I want to set a record of blacklisting the maximum number of contractors and taking action against them, as well as suspending officials, within a year. I am not going to stop doing this now,” he said.

Mumbai-Goa expressway: The delayed project

The Mumbai-Goa Highway widening project has been in progress for close to 15 years. Work began in 2011 with the plan to upgrade the old two-lane highway to four lanes and cut travel time between Mumbai and Goa from nearly 12 hours to around six hours.

The project was first expected to be completed in 2016, but has since seen multiple deadline extensions.

At present, the situation is mixed — most of the highway is ready, while some critical stretches, bypasses, bridges and associated works are still incomplete.

In February, the government informed Parliament that 465 km of the 485-km Panvel-Goa/Maharashtra border section had been converted to four lanes, with about 20 km of work remaining, targeting completion by June 2026.

That deadline has passed.

According to Gadkari, the highway is now around 93-94% complete. Maharashtra officials had also estimated about 90-95% completion ahead of the Ganesh festival, adding that the Chiplun bypass would open post-monsoon and the Mangaon bypass is planned for January 2027.

Thus, even though major sections are operational, the highway is still not operating as the uninterrupted four-lane corridor initially envisaged.

According to a recent reports, around Rs 16,000 crore has been spent on the Mumbai-Goa Highway project.

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