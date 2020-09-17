Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. India


Why is National Unemployment Day trending on PM Modi's birthday: All you need to know

September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday as he turns 70 today. A majority of people on Twitter have lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts in curbing COVID-19 across the country, handling the India-China situation among other things. On the other hand, netizens on Twitter have marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has gone viral.


PM Modi birthday

(Photo: Twitter)

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karishma Jain

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 17, 2020, 10:50 AM IST

Week-long celebrations in the name of 'Seva Saptah' were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20 in view of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi has turned 70 today, i.e. September 17. A majority of people on Twitter have lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts in curbing COVID-19 across the country, handling the India-China situation among other things. Recently, WHO had also praised PM Modi's timely and tough decisions in view of coronavirus and had said that India is in a better position than other advanced nations. But, on the other hand,  a certain segment of netizens on Twitter have marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has gone viral.

But how is Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas related to PM Modi's birthday?

The hashtag Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas or National Unemployment Day marks as a protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the government's failure to create jobs and provide employment.

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO) report, India's April-June quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%, the first contraction in more than 40 years. The number of unemployed people are likely to grow not just because people are failing to find jobs, but also because several already employed are likely to lose their jobs, because of the economy and lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19.

India's youth have been demanding reforms in SSC and other recruitment processes. Throughout the week, the youth tried to communicate their issues and problems on Twitter.

This week was also celebrated as a Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah and it concludes today, i.e. September 17.

Check out their reactions: