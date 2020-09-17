Why is National Unemployment Day trending on PM Modi's birthday: All you need to know

Week-long celebrations in the name of 'Seva Saptah' were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20 in view of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi has turned 70 today, i.e. September 17. A majority of people on Twitter have lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts in curbing COVID-19 across the country, handling the India-China situation among other things. Recently, WHO had also praised PM Modi's timely and tough decisions in view of coronavirus and had said that India is in a better position than other advanced nations. But, on the other hand, a certain segment of netizens on Twitter have marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the trend has gone viral.

But how is Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas related to PM Modi's birthday?

The hashtag Rashtriya Berojgar Diwas or National Unemployment Day marks as a protest against the high unemployment rates in the country and to highlight the government's failure to create jobs and provide employment.

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO) report, India's April-June quarter GDP contracted by 23.9%, the first contraction in more than 40 years. The number of unemployed people are likely to grow not just because people are failing to find jobs, but also because several already employed are likely to lose their jobs, because of the economy and lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19.

India's youth have been demanding reforms in SSC and other recruitment processes. Throughout the week, the youth tried to communicate their issues and problems on Twitter.

This week was also celebrated as a Rashtriya Berojgar Saptah and it concludes today, i.e. September 17.

Check out their reactions:

Don't underestimate the Power of a Student. Get up, Stand up and Speak up Today's Evening #17Baje17Minute show your Unity. Jai Hind.#NationalUmemploymentDay — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) September 17, 2020

#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस Dear @narendramodi Ji, with Your Efforts and Hardworking attitude Makes India one Of The Highest Unemployment Youths population in the World . Thanks For establishing this Milestone in Country #NationalUnemploymentDay Happy Birthday @PMOIndia. pic.twitter.com/15mZalv0XO — Gautam Prajapati (@YuvaNetaGautam) September 17, 2020

#NationalUnemploymentDay#NationalUnemploymentDay#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस The man who promised 2 Crore jobs per year, little did we know that he was talking about taking away those jobs! More than 12 crore people lost their jobs.@PMOIndia@narendramodi #NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/wlpPZowqWU — Shubham Mishra Sahil (@EndlessMishra51) September 17, 2020

Today is a historic day that will be remembered for many years to come. We got a PM (@narendramodi) who breaks all records in every field, either it is GDP or Unemployment.#NationalUnemploymentDay pic.twitter.com/IUgbECUodD — Rishav (@rishav710) September 17, 2020

#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस is being celebrated for the first time, through this trend, we will wake up the government by bringing the voice of unemployed youth to the top trend internationally. Do you retweet if you agree #NationalUnemploymentDay@HansrajMeena@ABPNews pic.twitter.com/c2UVFWaKPn — तेजाराम मीना (@tejarammeena98) September 17, 2020

##NationalUnemploymentDay Dear PM, Focus on Growing economy rather than growing your beard. Focus on Job ki baat. We are not interested in your 'Man ki baat'. Where are 2 crores Jobs per year?@TheDeshBhakt @narendramodi#NationalUnemploymentDay #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस pic.twitter.com/fajH4z9aMt — Shailesh Rajpara (@ShaileshRajpara) September 17, 2020

SSC and other recruitment agencies needs Serious Reforms and almost a complete overhaul in the recruitment process for the betterment of Lacs of Aspirants. #sscreforms #speakup #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस @DoPTGoI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/kgV9NfhkmV — Berozgar छात्र (@Sak2309) September 11, 2020