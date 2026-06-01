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Why is monsoon delayed in India? IMD explains forecast revision and arrival timeline

If you are eagerly waiting for the monsoon, there is some important news for you. The IMD has shared its latest update on when the rainy season is expected to reach the Indian coast in the South and eventually in the Northern region.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Why is monsoon delayed in India? IMD explains forecast revision and arrival timeline
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The northern part of India, particularly Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi NCR region, received rainfall recently, bringing respite from the scorching heat. However, many believed that this is the beginning of the monsoon in North India, but this is not the truth. Yes, you read it right! The monsoon of 2026 is running a little late and is yet to officially touch Keralam, which traditionally witnesses the first monsoon rain each year.

 

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the monsoon would hit Keralam on May 26, which later shifted to May 28 and June 1 eventually. Now, the IMD says the monsoon is unlikely to arrive before June 3, and its onset could be delayed even further.

 

Why is monsoon late in 2026?

 

Each year, the Southwest monsoon reaches first the Kerala coast before moving northwards and gradually covering the entire country by late June or early July. The arrival of the monsoon in Keralam marks the official beginning of the country's 4-month rainy season. Currently, the wind movement is considered the main reason behind the delay in the monsoon.

 

However, the IMD expected the winds to eventually strengthen from around June 1, following which the monsoon is likely to advance further and make its onset over Kerala in the coming days.

 

Meanwhile, the IMD has clarified that the monsoon will only be classified as officially delayed if it does not reach Kerala by June 8. While there is still some time for weather conditions to develop, the margin for a timely arrival of the monsoon is becoming increasingly narrow.

 

Apart from this, EL Nino is also expected to affect the monsoon season this year, wherein it would suppress rains, particularly in the second half of the season across central and southern India.

 

It would be interesting to see how things turn out this year, but for now, the monsoon is a little late than its usual onset.

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