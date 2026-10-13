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Why is L Murugan seeking exit from Modi Cabinet? BJP leader asks PM Modi to relieve him

Union Minister of State L Murugan has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his ministerial duties and allow him to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Why is L Murugan seeking exit from Modi Cabinet? BJP leader asks PM Modi to relieve him
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Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has asked to step down from the Union Council of Ministers and give up his Rajya Sabha membership.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan said he wanted to return to grassroots politics and spend more time working with BJP workers across Tamil Nadu. He said his aim was to strengthen the party's organisation in the state and prepare it for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“With humility and a grateful heart, I therefore request you to relieve me of my responsibilities as Minister of State and permit me to relinquish my membership of the Rajya Sabha, so that I may dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu,” Murugan wrote.

‘I want to go to every village and every street’

Murugan said he wanted to personally connect with people across Tamil Nadu and work closely with party workers.

“I want to go to every village and every street, meet our people, stand beside our karyakartas and help expand the party's presence in every part of the State.”

He also shared his letter on X and said serving the country and Tamil Nadu under Modi's leadership had been the greatest honour of his life.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

“Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Murugan recalls his humble family background

Murugan also thanked Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Union government. He recalled that he came from a poor family and that his parents worked as daily wage labourers and cattle grazers.

“I do not come from a political family. I come from a very poor family. My parents, who worked as daily wage labourers and cattle grazers, continue to lead a simple life in Konur village,” he wrote.

Murugan said his political journey had been guided by the principle: “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.”

He said this principle had remained central to his nearly three decades of work with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP.

Murugan's political career

Murugan currently serves as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs.

Between July 2021 and June 2024, he also handled the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying portfolios along with Information and Broadcasting.

Before joining the Union government, Murugan served as vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2017 to 2020.

He has also served as BJP Tamil Nadu president.

His latest move comes as he seeks to focus entirely on the BJP's organisation and grassroots work in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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