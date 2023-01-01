Why is Jain community protesting at India Gate in Delhi?

Jain community members staging a protest at India Gate, Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

Members of the Jain community are protesting at India Gate in Delhi against the decision of the Jharkhand government to declare 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place.

The community is also protesting against the vandalisation of the temple in Palitana, Shatrunjaya hill in Gujarat. Protests were also held by the community in Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sammed Shikharji

Sammed Shikharji, located on the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district of Jharkhand, is the biggest pilgrimage of the Jain community. Members of the community have been protesting against the Hemant Soren government's move to promote religious tourism at Parasnath Hills.

The community fears that the decision will affect the sanctity of the place. The Jharkhand government took the decision as part of the tourism policy launched in July 2022.

Delhi Members of the Jain community protest at India Gate against the decision of the Jharkhand govt to declare 'sacred' Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place pic.twitter.com/6WCKHq3UII January 1, 2023

Shetrunjaya Hills

Situated on the banks of Shetrunji river around 164 feet above sea level, Shetrunjaya Hills near Palitana city are home to 865 Jain temples and is a holy place for Shwetambara Jains.

The community is demanding action against illegal mining on the hills that is desecrating the sanctity of the region and has flagged the issue of illegal construction.

Reports suggest the protest erupted after CCTV footage showed some miscreants vandalising the steps and pole of the temple in Palitana.

READ | Video: 4 men try to kidnap woman outside gym in Haryana's Yamunanagar, one held