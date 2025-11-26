Why is Indian Constitution stored in Helium box? Where is it kept? Mysteries revealed!

Discover how the original Indian Constitution is preserved in a helium-filled casket inside Parliament, why this method was chosen, and the science behind its protection.



Did you know that the Indian Constitution is kept in a box filled with helium gas, which is stored in the library of the parliament? After the Constitution was signed and adopted on November 26, 1949, its makers faced the important question of its safety and security. The original copy of the Constitution must be preserved for posterity and kept in a way that no harm occurs. The copies of the Constitution in Hindi and English were wrapped separately in flannel sheets with naphthalene balls to keep the worms and termites away. It was done to save it from being destroyed.

Why Constitution ink fades

Later, the keepers of the constitution grappled with another security issue. The Constitution was written in black ink, which keeps on evaporating due to oxidation and fades away slowly. If this process is not stopped, the Constitution will become illegible. So, it was decided that the steps should be taken to halt the fading away of the ink.

(Meeting of the Constituent Assembly)

To stop the oxidation of the ink, it was decided to keep the humidity of the box at a fixed level. It was found that a humidity level of 50 grams per cubic metre should be maintained to stop the oxidation and thus fading away of the ink. Helium is an inert gas and does not react with any chemical substance. The casket containing the copies of the Indian Constitutions was filled with helium gas. The casket is checked every two months, and gas is replaced every year.

Helium casket Constitution

The National Physical Laboratory collaborated with the US-based Getty Research Institute in 1994 and designed the casket and decided on the gas to preserve the Constitution. All members of the Constituent Assembly signed the Indian Constitution. Prem Bihari Raizada wrote the Constitution in calligraphy. It was decorated with artworks made by Nanda Lal Bose and Ram Manohar Sinha.

(Jawaharlal Nehru signs the Indian Constitution.)

Indian Constitution facts

The Indian Constitution is unique in the way that it ensures constitutional supremacy and not parliamentary supremacy, unlike the United Kingdom, as it was created by a constituent Assembly rather than Parliament. At the same time, it does not contain a provision to limit the powers of the parliament to amend the constitution. The Indian Constitution declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. It assures its citizens justice, equality, and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity.