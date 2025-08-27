Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?

'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year

Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'

Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'

As 50 percent tariffs kick in, Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement, says, 'At the end of the day...'

Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league

Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail

THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group?

'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub

Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River

India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?

Jammu had recorded 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in 24 hours since 1910.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in North India, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and parts of Punjab. Jammu had recorded 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in 24 hours since 1910, when the weather observatory was established. The last record was 270.4 mm registered on September 25, 1988.

Water level in Chenab, Tawi, Ravi, Basantar, Uhj and other rivers in Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts started receding gradually in the afternoon, while water level in the Jhelum River in the Valley crossed the flood alert level in Sangam in Anantnag district and Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar city.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal

The hill state has suffered massive damage to its infrastructure due to incessant rain and floods. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the last three days. Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides.

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? 

According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), in the last 40 years, there have been 29 "normal" years, eight "above normal" years and only three "below normal" monsoons across India during the southwest monsoon. The last decade has brought forth information about a rapidly changing and erratic monsoon pattern. The rapid rate of climate change can be considered the main reason for this.

Changing pattern of monsoon

The CEEW analysis shows that this changing pattern of monsoon needs to be analysed very closely at the district or tehsil level. The study is based on high-resolution data from the National Monsoon Mission of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

CEEW analysis

It shows that in the last 40 years, the number of rainfall-deficient years has increased in about 30 per cent of India's districts, and the number of excessive rainfall years has increased in 38 per cent of the districts, a Jagran report stated. Of these, 23 per cent of districts like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Nilgiris, Jaipur, Kutch and Indore have also seen an increase in the number of years with less and more rainfall. Therefore, it is extremely important to develop district-level climate action plans incorporating tehsil-level assessments of climate risk to implement adaptation strategies at the regional level.

READ | Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host

What expert said

Dr Vishwas Chitale, Programme Head, CEEW, says, "Climate change is expected to increase rainfall year after year. This trend is expected to continue by 2050 and even by 2100. Given the increasingly erratic rainfall, it will be important to focus on making the economy secure from the impacts of such events in the future."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance t
Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'
Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate hints about his return to franchise, he is...
Malayali influencer criticises Janhvi Kapoor’s diction, wrong lyrics in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t the makers...'
Malayali influencer criticises Janhvi Kapoor’s diction in Param Sundari
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Live Updates: Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested, four arrests so far
Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested -10 points
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE