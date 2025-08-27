Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?

Jammu had recorded 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in 24 hours since 1910.

Several parts of India continue to witness heavy rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon. Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in North India, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and parts of Punjab. Jammu had recorded 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This is the highest rainfall ever recorded in Jammu in 24 hours since 1910, when the weather observatory was established. The last record was 270.4 mm registered on September 25, 1988.

Water level in Chenab, Tawi, Ravi, Basantar, Uhj and other rivers in Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts started receding gradually in the afternoon, while water level in the Jhelum River in the Valley crossed the flood alert level in Sangam in Anantnag district and Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar city.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal

The hill state has suffered massive damage to its infrastructure due to incessant rain and floods. The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the last three days. Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu remains affected as both the main highway and alternate routes are blocked at several points due to landslides.

Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall?

According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), in the last 40 years, there have been 29 "normal" years, eight "above normal" years and only three "below normal" monsoons across India during the southwest monsoon. The last decade has brought forth information about a rapidly changing and erratic monsoon pattern. The rapid rate of climate change can be considered the main reason for this.

Changing pattern of monsoon

The CEEW analysis shows that this changing pattern of monsoon needs to be analysed very closely at the district or tehsil level. The study is based on high-resolution data from the National Monsoon Mission of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

CEEW analysis

It shows that in the last 40 years, the number of rainfall-deficient years has increased in about 30 per cent of India's districts, and the number of excessive rainfall years has increased in 38 per cent of the districts, a Jagran report stated. Of these, 23 per cent of districts like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Nilgiris, Jaipur, Kutch and Indore have also seen an increase in the number of years with less and more rainfall. Therefore, it is extremely important to develop district-level climate action plans incorporating tehsil-level assessments of climate risk to implement adaptation strategies at the regional level.

What expert said

Dr Vishwas Chitale, Programme Head, CEEW, says, "Climate change is expected to increase rainfall year after year. This trend is expected to continue by 2050 and even by 2100. Given the increasingly erratic rainfall, it will be important to focus on making the economy secure from the impacts of such events in the future."