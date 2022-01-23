Why is India a ‘frustrating’ market for Netflix despite an increasing OTT loving population?

Considering its huge population, India is one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for OTT platforms. While there are many people who love watching stuff online, intense competition makes it a tough market for streaming giant Netflix.

In the earnings call for Q4 of 2021, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said, “In every single other major market, we have got the flywheel spinning. The thing that frustrates us is why haven’t we been as successful in India, but we are leaning in there”.

In the October to December 2021 quarter, Netflix welcomed 8.3 million subscribers. The quarter from January to March 2022 witnessed a totally different picture as only 2.5 million people subscribed to the OTT platform.

Based on these statistics, Netflix is still a distant achiever in India’s fast-growing OTT market. While the streaming platform doesn’t unveil subscriber figures for India, research firm Media Partners Asia claims that it has nearly 5.5 million subscribers in the country.

To cater to a greater market base, Netflix slashed its pricing by about 60 per cent in India. This was done to keep up with the pricing of other platforms.

Referring to the price cut COO and Chief Product Officer of Netflix Greg Peters said, “We felt it was the right time to decrease our prices, to increase accessibility to all of that sort of those incremental value or features that we have been trying to deliver to the market to more Indian consumers”.

Since content is the key to growing any OTT platform, experts believe that Netflix will have to shift its positioning and image of being international and include more regional content.

According to a media analyst, “Netflix’s content positioning has to change. For someone who hasn’t watched Netflix, the perception is that it has more of English content, more international. Nobody does global content like Netflix, but it needs to have more local language pull – more regional content and across different genres. Also, Netflix doesn’t have a concept of family shows”.

Experts further say that Netflix can drive good growth in the country by focusing more on originals.

Notably, Netflix India recently garnered the attention of netizens across YouTube for its bashing comment on a stand-up comedy video.

The video titled – “Why Do Flavoured Condoms Exist?” was shared on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. While many people praised Supriya Joshi’s stand-up comedy, others criticised Netflix India for rudely replying to a commenter.

“Is this stand-up comedy?”, YouTube account holder Shubham Rawat commented below the video.

Wonder why Netflix is tanking in India.

I mean... It's not like they behave rudely with their customers & lecture & talk down to them in a condescending manner pic.twitter.com/UI3CLfhERM — Ahmed Shariff (@TheAhmedShariff) January 22, 2022

To this comment, Netflix India replied, “If Watching a successful, gorgeous stand-up comedian is not something you enjoy, we have a lot more on this channel for you. Being mean to someone is so 2006. In 2020, we celebrate the funny girls”.

The comment has raised serious questions about Netflix India’s aims to capture attention of Indian audience for all the wrong reasons.