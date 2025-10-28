Why is EC not conducting SIR in Assam despite elections next year? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...

Indian Air Force likely to award Rs 8000 crore deal to Israeli state-owned firm
INDIA
On Monday, CEC Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Separate orders for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list will be issued for Assam as the state has separate provisions under the Citizenship Act, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Monday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the second phase of the SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories, excluding Assam, even though the state is expected to undergo assembly elections in 2026. The first phase of the SIR was conducted in Bihar in September, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Addressing a press conference in national capital Delhi, CEC Kumar said that the citizenship verification in Assam, under the supervision of the Supreme Court, is about to be completed. He said: "Under India's Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam."
Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, provides for the special provisions for citizenship covered by the Assam Accord. Announcing the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls, CEC Kumar said that the final voter list will be published on February 7, 2026. Kumar said the exercise will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
According to the Election Commission, printing and training will take place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).