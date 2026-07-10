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Why is E20 fuel not cheaper than pure petrol? Here's what the govt said

The government clarification comes amid widespread concerns over E20 fuel, with car users flagging reduced mileage and damage to older vehicles. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the Centre had said that its E20 policy was an "experiment" and its results would be known next year.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

Why is E20 fuel not cheaper than pure petrol? Here's what the govt said
The government has acknowledged a 3 to 5 percent drop in fuel mileage.
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The central government has again defended the push for E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20 percent ethanol) and clarified why customers would not see lower prices at fuel stations. The Centre said that while transition to E20 protects the economy from global oil shocks, its production costs are tied to guaranteed farmer payouts. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that ethanol is purchased from farmers at fixed and protected rates to support the agriculture sector.

In a statement on Friday (July 10), the ministry said that E20 fuel actually costs more to manufacture than unblended petrol when global crude oil trades around USD 70 per barrel. It stated that a visible retail cost benefit of E20 would only show if global crude prices surge dramatically to USD 120 or above per barrel. The petroleum ministry added that the blended fuel's financial benefit comes from replacing one-fifth of every petrol liter with domestic supply, protecting the economy from international oil market shocks.

The ministry further said that pure petrol, E10, and E20 fuels cannot be made available at fuel stations at the same time. It asserted that operating three different supply chains across India's vast fuel station network is logistically impossible and financially unviable. The ministry added that phasing out blends lower than E20 is important to maintain smooth distribution.

The government also rejected fears that E20 fuel damages older engines built for lower blend levels. It cited data from Maruti Suzuki, saying there were zero reported cases of engine corrosion or fuel component failure. The government, however, acknowledged a 3 to 5 percent drop in fuel mileage. The government clarification comes amid widespread concerns over E20 fuel, with car users flagging reduced mileage and damage to older vehicles. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the Centre had said that its E20 policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year.

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