Why is Diet Coke missing? Out-of-stock shelves leave fans hunting for it across India

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INDIA
A sudden shortage of Diet Coke has left its fans across India puzzled, as the popular zero-sugar beverage has disappeared from online and offline stores. What is the real reason behind this shortage?
A few years ago, when Maggi Noodles was banned in India, consumers reacted strongly as the sudden withdrawal from the market created a shortage of their favourite ready-to-cook meal. Cut short to 2026, a similar situation arose again recently as the popular zero-sugar beverage Diet Coke is missing from store shelves across major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, among others.
Diet Coke is currently out of stock on several online grocery platforms, retail stores, and food outlets. This alleged shortage has triggered a wave of reactions online, with social media erupting into a meme fest, and the internet has taken it a bit too far.
The supply crunch of Diet Coke in India seems to be a mix of global and domestic factors, such as the unavailability of aluminium cans, shipping delays, and the recent packaging rule change. This has led to slower production and distribution of Diet Coke across many cities.
Meanwhile, until the supply chain returns to normal, let us enjoy the full-blown social media trend.