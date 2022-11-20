Search icon
Why is Bisleri trending on Twitter? Know its connection with jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain

AAP came under fire after a video of party leader Satyendra Jain surfaced where he was seen getting massaged inside his jail room.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Satyendra Jain getting foot massage in jail (Photo - screengrab)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on the receiving end of criticism after a video of jailed party leader Satyendra Jain was released on social media. The video shows that Jain is inside his room in the prison, and is receiving special treatment from many workers.

A video of AAP leader Satyendra Jain is doing rounds on social media, where he can be seen receiving a foot massage while he is lying in his jail cell. He can be seen speaking to two men inside his cell, while several things of utility, including a batch of packaged drinking water of Bisleri, are lying in his room.

Soon after this video went viral, Bisleri started trending on Twitter, while many Twitter users and opposition leaders slammed the VIP treatment of Jain inside his jail cell. People also took to social media to share several witty captions about Satyendra Jain and AAP.

 

 

Earlier, when reports of Satyendra Jain receiving massages inside his jail cell went viral, someone had put up a poster of ‘Kejriwal Massage Parlour’ outside the Tihar jail, mocking the Aam Aadmi Party for providing VIP treatment to a convicted leader.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also told a PMLA special court earlier that Satyendra Jain is being given access to several luxurious facilities inside his jail cell. Further, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a special investigation into the matter.

Earlier, it was also alleged that Satyendra Jain is running an extortion racket inside Tihar jail when conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar came forward and said that Jain had taken Rs 10 crores protection money from him when he was in jail.

Chandrasekhar had alleged that Jain and AAP has extorted over Rs 50 crores from him after his conviction, promising him a prominent party post in south India. The conman has also alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders are now threatening him due to his allegations.

