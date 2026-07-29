FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Jinka kaam hai desh sambhalna, woh gaye sair pe': Did Siddharth took cryptic dig at PM Narendra Modi? Actor advices netizens 'stop hating artistes'

Siddharth makes SHOCKING comment on Wangchuk, students protest, politicians

The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore

The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya

Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Why is Bhagwant Mann's old paper leak video going viral now? Here's what Punjab CM said in 2023

An old video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the paper leak has resurfaced amid a political storm over recent exam leak claims in Punjab. Check out the viral clip of Mann.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 06:00 PM IST

Why is Bhagwant Mann's old paper leak video going viral now? Here's what Punjab CM said in 2023
An old video of AAP leaders is doing the rounds on social media, in which they appeared to acknowledge a paper leak issue. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the recent student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been openly extending their support the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters. Despite allegations of several paper leaks and cheating cases in Punjab, AAP leaders like Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal have been claiming that no such incidents have taken place in the state in the last 4.5 years.

 

Now, a 3-year-old video of Mann and Kejriwal has surfaced, wherein the AAP leaders are reportedly admitting the PSTET 2023 paper leak. Sharing the old video, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, ''When is Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains resigning? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are facing serious questions over their shifting stand on paper leaks. In a video from March 2023, Bhagwant Mann himself acknowledged that the PSTET 2023 paper had been leaked. Today, however, he claims that not a single examination paper has leaked during his government’s tenure. Which statement should the people of Punjab believe?''

 

See the viral clip

In his post, Malviya also listed out 'controversies' taken place in Punjab under the AAP-led government and added, ''Over the past four years, Punjab has witnessed repeated controversies involving the Naib Tehsildar, PSTET, PSEB Class 12, ADO, PSSSB Group-B, and now the 454 Pharmacist recruitment examination. The biggest victims of these exam scandals are lakhs of honest aspirants. Instead of denying the problem, the government must answer their questions. Repeating claims does not restore the faith of Punjab’s youth. If there was a paper leak in 2023, why deny it now? And if there wasn’t, why did the Chief Minister say otherwise then? Punjab’s youth deserve honesty, accountability, and transparent recruitment, not shifting narratives and political spin.''

The video is being reshared on X by several hundred users as AAP leaders have been claiming that no incidents of paper leak have taken place under their tenure in Punjab.

This all began when AAP leader and former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was present at the Jantar Mantar during the CJP protests, where he claimed, ''If any such paper leak happens in Punjab then I, (Arvind Kejriwal), and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sahab together will immediately sack Punjab’s education minister… not a single paper has leaked in Punjab in the past four years.''

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Jinka kaam hai desh sambhalna, woh gaye sair pe': Did Siddharth took cryptic dig at PM Narendra Modi? Actor advices netizens 'stop hating artistes'
Siddharth makes SHOCKING comment on Wangchuk, students protest, politicians
The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore
The Hidden Energy Crisis at Work That Businesses Can No Longer Ignore
Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom in Pattaya
Dream Thailand Trip Turns Nightmare: 3 Indians held captive, tortured for ransom
Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate as India's fielding coach
Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate
Team India coaching overhaul: BCCI addresses two major departures
Team India coaching overhaul: BCCI addresses two major departures
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement