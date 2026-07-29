Why is Bhagwant Mann's old paper leak video going viral now? Here's what Punjab CM said in 2023

An old video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the paper leak has resurfaced amid a political storm over recent exam leak claims in Punjab. Check out the viral clip of Mann.

An old video of AAP leaders is doing the rounds on social media, in which they appeared to acknowledge a paper leak issue. (AI-Generated)

Amid the recent student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been openly extending their support the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters. Despite allegations of several paper leaks and cheating cases in Punjab, AAP leaders like Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal have been claiming that no such incidents have taken place in the state in the last 4.5 years.

Now, a 3-year-old video of Mann and Kejriwal has surfaced, wherein the AAP leaders are reportedly admitting the PSTET 2023 paper leak. Sharing the old video, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, ''When is Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains resigning? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are facing serious questions over their shifting stand on paper leaks. In a video from March 2023, Bhagwant Mann himself acknowledged that the PSTET 2023 paper had been leaked. Today, however, he claims that not a single examination paper has leaked during his government’s tenure. Which statement should the people of Punjab believe?''

See the viral clip

When is Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains resigning?



Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal are facing serious questions over their shifting stand on paper leaks.



In a video from March 2023, Bhagwant Mann himself acknowledged that the PSTET 2023 paper had been… pic.twitter.com/IJ3aahzxeB July 29, 2026

In his post, Malviya also listed out 'controversies' taken place in Punjab under the AAP-led government and added, ''Over the past four years, Punjab has witnessed repeated controversies involving the Naib Tehsildar, PSTET, PSEB Class 12, ADO, PSSSB Group-B, and now the 454 Pharmacist recruitment examination. The biggest victims of these exam scandals are lakhs of honest aspirants. Instead of denying the problem, the government must answer their questions. Repeating claims does not restore the faith of Punjab’s youth. If there was a paper leak in 2023, why deny it now? And if there wasn’t, why did the Chief Minister say otherwise then? Punjab’s youth deserve honesty, accountability, and transparent recruitment, not shifting narratives and political spin.''

The video is being reshared on X by several hundred users as AAP leaders have been claiming that no incidents of paper leak have taken place under their tenure in Punjab.

This all began when AAP leader and former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia was present at the Jantar Mantar during the CJP protests, where he claimed, ''If any such paper leak happens in Punjab then I, (Arvind Kejriwal), and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sahab together will immediately sack Punjab’s education minister… not a single paper has leaked in Punjab in the past four years.''