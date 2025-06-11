The ISRO has paid a hefty amount of Rs 550 crore to Axiom Space Inc to buy a seat on its mission. Shukla will go to the space, stay at the ISS for 14 days and carry out a number of experiments. The mission is significant for the ISRO as it will offer an opportunity to study various aspects.

Shubhansu Shukla was not even born when Rakesh Sharma of the Indian Air Force became the first Indian astronaut to go to space aboard a Russia-made spacecraft in 1984. After a gap of 41 years, an Indian's travel to space and carrying out several experiments as a part of the Axiom-4 Mission is important not only for him, it is also very significant to the Indian Space Research Organisation. Though the mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been deferred due to a technical glitch in the Falcon 9 rocket that is being used for the launch, it is a temporary setback as a new date for the launch may soon be announced.

Shukla will go to the mission, which is being undertaken jointly by Axiom Space Inc, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission will be launched aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a Falcon 9 rocket, from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the US.

Significance of Axiom-4 Mission

The ISRO has paid a substantial amount of Rs 550 crore to Axiom Space Inc. to purchase a seat on its mission. Shukla will go to space, stay at the ISS for 14 days and carry out several experiments. The mission is significant for the ISRO as it will offer an opportunity to study various aspects of a manned mission. It will help the ISRO gain expertise that can be used for its first indigenous manned mission- Gaganyan. India is most likely to launch a manned- mission from its Sriharikota range in 2027.

(Shubhansu Shukla, Astronaut, India)

However, the ISRO has no experience or technical know-how for a manned mission. The Axiom-4 mission will be a baby step in this direction. Prime Minister and then US President Joe Biden signed a deal to send an Indian to space.

Axiom-4 Mission to help ISRO achieve roadmap

The ISRO has made a roadmap for 15 years. It has planned to set up an Indian space station and send an Indian astronaut on a manned mission in a vehicle developed by India using Indian technology. ISRO has launched several space vehicles and set many satellites in space, but it is yet to send a manned mission. The Axiom-4 mission will provide the ISRO with an opportunity to get the experience of sending a manned mission.

What will ISRO learn?

The Axiom-4 Mission will help India learn manned flight, flying to the ISS, docking with the space station, return and safe landing. Shukla will also work on science outreach, and communication with the Earth and carry out several scientific experiments, including germination in the zero gravity. Axiom-4 mission will carry out as many as 60 experiments and the Indian astronaut will join many of them. Though India has done many experiments in space in the past, none of them returned to the Earth. This will be the first time that the results of the experiment carried out in space will return to the Earth and the ISRO will study and analyse them.