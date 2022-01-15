Why is Army Day celebrated on January 15 every year? Know here

The Indian Army is celebrating the 74th Army Day. Every year Army Day is celebrated at all Army Command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the Bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.

Why do we celebrate Army Day on January 15?

Every year, the Indian Army celebrates Army Day on January 15. It is because, on this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief. Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the reins of the armed force as first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.