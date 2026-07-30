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'Why is Amit Shah so scared?': Rahul Gandhi over police action on students

Gandhi also demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action during the July 20 student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

'Why is Amit Shah so scared?': Rahul Gandhi over police action on students
'Why is Amit Shah so scared?': Rahul Gandhi over police action on students(Representative image)
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a potshot at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from Parliament amid the controversy over the alleged police action against student protesters. The Congress leader also called for an independent SC monitored high powered committee to probe brutalities against students.

Gandhi slams HM Amit Shah's absence from Parliament

Gandhi questioned Amit Shah's absence, asking why "so scared" of facing the House and alleged that it "reeks of guilt." "Why is Amit Shah so scared of coming to Parliament and explaining the brutal violence against students? It reeks of guilt," he wrote on X.

Further, Gandhi demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action during the July 20 student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "Students deserve justice. An independent SC monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students." His post also enclosed a video purportedly showing the police action against protesters. The footage appears to show police personnel lathi-charging demonstrators, while another clip shows a man in alleged civil dress forcefully throwing a student protester carrying the Indian flag onto the road. However, DNA has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the circumstances in which it was recorded.

Gandhi's remarks come amid ongoing agitation over the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

When Gandhi claimed Amit Shah 'ordered firing' on student protesters

Earlier, Gandhi claimed that Shah "ordered firing" on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party agitation, which sparked an uproar in Parliament, with the treasury benches insisting on an apology by the Leader of the Opposition. Speaking to reporters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Gandhi defended his remarks, saying there were only two possibilities regarding the alleged police action. There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent--it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility," Gandhi said.

His remarks have not been received well in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing him of making "unsubstantiated" and "irresponsible" allegations against a senior Union minister. Speaker Om Birla also cautioned Gandhi against levelling personal charges without factual backing.

 

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