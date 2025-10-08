Why Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8? Know how powerful IAF is

Indian Air Force Day, celebrated on October 8, marks the IAF’s founding in 1932 and honours the bravery and excellence of India’s air warriors through grand parades and aerial displays.

India celebrates Indian Air Force (IAF) Day every year on October 8, a day dedicated to honouring the bravery, discipline, and achievements of the country’s air warriors. The celebration marks the foundation of the IAF in 1932, which has since evolved into one of the most powerful and respected air forces in the world.

Every year, spectacular air shows, flypasts, and parades are organised at various air bases across India. The main event takes place at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi, where the IAF showcases its cutting-edge aircraft and the unmatched skills of its pilots. Fighter jets, helicopters, and transport aircraft take to the skies in perfectly coordinated formations, leaving spectators thrilled and proud. The celebrations also highlight the IAF’s motto: 'Touch the sky with glory,' reflecting courage, confidence, and commitment.

Why October 8 is celebrated as Air Force Day

The Indian Air Force was officially established on October 8, 1932, under the Indian Air Force Act. Its first squadron was formed on April 1, 1933, with just six officers and a few aircraft. From those humble beginnings, the IAF has grown into a modern, technologically advanced force that safeguards India’s airspace with excellence and precision.

How powerful is IAF?

Today, the Indian Air Force stands as the fourth most powerful air force in the world, after those of the United States, Russia, and China. It operates some of the most advanced fighter jets, including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Tejas, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29, supported by strategic aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster III, C-130J Super Hercules, and the AWACS surveillance systems. The IAF also boasts a growing fleet of indigenous aircraft and drones, reflecting India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Over the decades, the IAF has played a vital role in defending the nation, from the Indo-Pak wars to the Kargil conflict, and has also carried out humanitarian missions such as disaster relief, evacuation, and rescue operations.

Air Force Day is not just about remembering history, it is a celebration of progress, patriotism, and professionalism. This year, the focus remains on the IAF’s ongoing modernisation drive, featuring indigenous aircraft, advanced training systems, and next-gen technologies that strengthen national defence.

As India salutes its air warriors, the day stands as a tribute to their unwavering courage, precision, and dedication that keep the nation’s skies safe and its citizens proud.