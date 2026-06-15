Why India hasn’t banned social media for under-16s yet unlike UK, Australia

India has not yet enforced a blanket ban on social media use for Under-16s, unlike the UK, Australia, Canada and other countries, amid global concern on digital addiction and mental health crisis.Experts explain why.

Amid India's increasing worries over kids' mental health, addiction and online harm, some experts believe an outright social media ban is not the ideal solution despite countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia calling for restrictions on under-16s. They contend that stronger regulation, parental oversight, and platform accountability may be more effective than a blanket prohibition, amid growing concerns over youth well-being after cases such as the 2026 Ghaziabad triple suicide and findings from the Economic Survey 2025–26.

Brain is vulnerable, but ban isn’t the fix

"The developing brain is very adaptable, but also very vulnerable to too much digital stimulation. Excessive social media can affect children’s attention, emotional reactions, sleep patterns and ability to control impulses for those under 16. That said, a ban alone might not solve the problem," says Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Fortis Hospital, Noida, who sees heavy social media use in 25-35% of children who come to her with lifestyle-related neurological problems.

"India needs to beef up digital safeguards in terms of child health, but blanket bans have limitations. Today's children are growing up in a connected world, and an outright ban may not prepare them for responsible use of technology," says Dr Pandita. "The emphasis should be on safeguarding the developing brain while giving children healthier ways to engage with technology," she adds.

Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman & Group Director, Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, says neurologically, children under the age of 16 are in a critical period of brain development, particularly in areas that govern attention, impulse control, emotional regulation, and decision-making. Too much social media can impact sleep, focus, and emotional stability because it provides constant stimulation and a dependence on immediate gratification. "But India may not require a total ban. Digital platforms are also utilised for educational, communication, and creative endeavours. The focus should be on better regulation, age screening, parental guidance, and encouraging good screen habits,” he said. "Protecting children from harmful digital exposure is important, but so is helping them develop responsible technology habits," he adds.

Enforcement challenges make ban impractical

With the United Kingdom now following Australia's lead in imposing a ban, the debate is also gaining momentum in India. However, India has not yet reached a consensus on whether to adopt a complete ban for under-16s or implement a more balanced framework based on parental consent, age verification, and greater platform accountability, according to Nikhil Narendran, Partner at Trilegal.

"The practical difficulties are also much greater in India. A lot of access happens through shared family phones, school computers, cyber cafés, low-cost devices, or accounts opened in a parent’s name. Therefore, an outright ban may not necessarily be practical in a place like India," says Narendran, who feels India should not wait longer for stricter regulation and "lose another generation to the ill effects of social media."

The Economic Survey 2025–26 warned that digital addiction is emerging as a major public health challenge among Indian children and youth, contributing significantly to the country's mental health crisis. It highlighted the prevalence of social media addiction among people aged 15–24, linking it to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, cyberbullying stress, compulsive scrolling, sleep disruption, and social withdrawal. 76% of Indian children aged 14–16 use smartphones for social media, according to the ASER (Annual Status of Education Report) 2024, conducted by the NGO Pratham.

“In India, the legislature appears to view regulating social media usage as a governance issue internal to the platforms, rather than wanting to prohibit usage per se, below a certain age. This is seen even under the DPDP Act, where the law imposes obligations on the data fiduciary (and not the users/ data principals)," says Neethi V K, Partner at QL Partners.

She notes that a blanket ban on children could face constitutional challenges, as minors also enjoy the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a). She further highlights that enforcing such a ban would be difficult. "The dependency will then be on technologies that social media platforms adopt to verify user identity and age (for example, facial scans coupled with Government IDs in Australia), with the regulator monitoring compliance—an enforcement challenge in itself," she adds.

However, Rahul Hingmire, Managing Partner, Vis Legis Law Practice, opines, "India should seriously consider restricting social media access for children under 16. "Just as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and driving have age limits, social media also needs age-based protection because it can be addictive and harmful when misused. This is not anti-technology; it is child protection. India should move towards stronger age verification, parental control, platform accountability, and restricted access for young children," he says.

(AI-generated infographics)

Social media ban for Under-16s: India vs UK, Australia, Canada, France and other countries

There has been an ongoing debate over banning social media for children worldwide. Australia became the world’s first country to impose a total ban on under-16s from Dec 10, 2025, with fines up to A$49.5M. The UK has recently moved to block harmful content for under-16s and mandate age checks via Ofcom. Canada’s Digital Safety Bill C-34, introduced June 10, 2026, proposes under-16 restrictions with exemptions if platforms prove adequate safeguards.

Other countries like France, Turkey, and Greece are pushing for under-15 bans with parental consent models, and Denmark, Norway, Spain, Slovenia, and Poland have drafted or approved under-15/16 bans. Malaysia and Indonesia already enforce under-16 account bans with penalties up to $2.5M.

India instead relies on parental consent for under-18s under the DPDP Act 2023, and digital literacy rather than a blanket ban.

The Ministry of Electronics of Information Technology (MeitY) has been closely engaging with and listening to the opinions of multiple stakeholders, including the platforms themselves, on the impact of social media on children. It cannot be a “sudden and major decision”, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan had said after the Economic Survey flagged the issue.

To address digital addiction among children and youth, the government has introduced initiatives such as safe internet-use guidelines, screen-time regulations, mental health support services, and the Online Gaming (Regulation) Act, 2025.

Meanwhile, States are moving faster than the Centre as Karnataka announced restrictions on social media use for children under 16, while Andhra Pradesh set the bar lower at under 13. Both states flagged rising cases of digital addiction, cyberbullying, and poor sleep among school students; however, implementation details remain unclear.