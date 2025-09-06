Why India eyes a role in guarding Malacca Straits, one of the busiest sea lanes?

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Hosts India thrash China 7-0 in Super 4 to set up final with South Korea
INDIA
India has secured Singapore's backing for its interest in joining the Malacca Straits Patrol, a narrow yet vital passage for global shipping that links the Andaman Sea with the South China Sea. During a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, the two countries agreed to enhance defence technology cooperation in “quantum computing, AI, automation and unmanned vessels”. Meanwhile, Singapore also "acknowledges with appreciation India’s interest in the Malacca Straits Patrol", said a joint statement.
The Malaccas Straits Patrols (MSP) was introduced back in 2004 by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, with the aim of curbing piracy, terrorism, and trafficking in one of the world’s busiest sea lanes. Later, Thailand also joined the MSP. As per a report by Money Control, it consists of three coordinated layers:
1. Malacca Straits Sea Patrol – regular joint naval patrols
2. Eyes-in-the-Sky – combined air patrols for surveillance
3. Intelligence Exchange Group – real-time data sharing among the four nations.
Around 60 per cent of India's seaborne trade and almost all of its LNG imports make use of the Malacca Strait. The route is also a choke point for trade from China, which makes it strategically sensitive. Given that the Indian army is already expanding its footprint in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, New Delhi has sought to enter the MSP to coordinate better with the states rather than run separate patrols.