Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes BIG statement during India visit: 'Past setbacks were...'

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025

BIG win for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra bags order from govt company for...

'Fled to Germany Fearing the British...': Factual mistakes about Subhas Chandra Bose in textbooks triggers HUGE controversy in Kerala - Details Inside

India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fine

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Be

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

INDIA

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

Ahead of the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled on September 9, the INDIA bloc today named B Sudershan Reddy as their VP candidate. Check here to know why they picked former SC judge against NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 04:15 PM IST

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9.

The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital following the INDIA bloc meeting. B Sudershan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls on August 21.

Why INDIA bloc picked former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as VP candidate?

Here are 5 key reasons:

1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the Vice Presdential fight an ideological battle and this is the reason they have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate.

2. The Congress president citied another major reason and said, "B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, and Judge of the Supreme Court.

3. He has consistently and fearlessly advocated for social, economic, and political justice, said Congress chief.

4. "He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favoured the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while praising Reddy.

5. Justice Reddy is also known for strengthening the guidelines on public interest litigation (PIL).

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has already named Maharashtra governor and senior RSS functionary CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post.

Also Read: Who is B Sudershan Reddy? INDIA Bloc's Vice-President nominee, served as Supreme Court judge

How is the Vice President elected?

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

(With ANI inputs)

