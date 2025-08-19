Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

Ahead of the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled on September 9, the INDIA bloc today named B Sudershan Reddy as their VP candidate. Check here to know why they picked former SC judge against NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday picked former Supreme Court Judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential elections slated to take place on September 9.

The announcement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital following the INDIA bloc meeting. B Sudershan Reddy will file his nomination for the Vice Presidential polls on August 21.

Why INDIA bloc picked former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as VP candidate?

Here are 5 key reasons:

1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called the Vice Presdential fight an ideological battle and this is the reason they have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate.

2. The Congress president citied another major reason and said, "B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, and Judge of the Supreme Court.

3. He has consistently and fearlessly advocated for social, economic, and political justice, said Congress chief.

4. "He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favoured the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while praising Reddy.

5. Justice Reddy is also known for strengthening the guidelines on public interest litigation (PIL).

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has already named Maharashtra governor and senior RSS functionary CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the post.

How is the Vice President elected?

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of VP are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

(With ANI inputs)