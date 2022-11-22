Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Why income tax charged on earnings above Rs 2.5 lakh when EWS is fixed at Rs 8 lakh? asks plea in Madras High Court

The High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Law and Finance ministries, seeking a response within four weeks, Bar and Bench reported.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Why income tax charged on earnings above Rs 2.5 lakh when EWS is fixed at Rs 8 lakh? asks plea in Madras High Court
Representational Image

A plea moved by a DMK functionary before the Madras High Court has sought an income tax exemption for persons earning less than Rs 8 lakh annual income. 

According to the petition filed by A Kunnur Sreenivasan, a part of the Finance Act, 2022, that requires individuals with an annual income of more than Rs 2.5 lakh to pay income tax, is “ultra vires”, in light of the Supreme Court ruling that categorises families with a gross annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh as economically weaker section (EWS).

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Law and Finance ministries, seeking a response within four weeks, Bar and Bench reported. 

“When the government fixed income criteria that a family having gross income up to the limit of Rs 7,99,999 is an economically weaker family for availing benefits under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation, the government should not be permitted to collect income tax from individuals having income upto limit of Rs 7,99,999 as there is no rationality and equality in it,” the plea was quoted by Live Law.

According to the petitioner, when the Centre decided to classify a particular sections are groups of people as EWS for getting reservation by fixing gross income, the very same yardstick should be applied for all other sections of people and it shall not collect income tax from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of individual. Hence, the First Schedule, Part-I, paragraph-A of the Finance Act, 2022, [No.6 of 2022], has to be declared as ultra-vires and against the Article 14, 15, 16, 21 and 265 of the Constitution of India.

Under the 2019 notification, a person who was not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs, and whose family had a gross annual income below Rs 8 lakh, was to be identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation. The government notification specified what constituted “income”, and excluded some persons from the EWS category if their families possessed certain specified assets.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series
Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11
Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.