Why HD Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka government not to celebrate Hindi Diwas

The leader alleged that the Hindi Diwas was being foisted on the people of Karnataka, who mainly speak Kannada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Hindi Diwas 2022

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswami last week urged the state government to not celebrate the Hindi Diwas by using the taxpayers' money. Here's why. 

The leader alleged that the Hindi Diwas was being foisted on the people of Karnataka, who mainly speak Kannada. He said celebrating the day would be tantamount to injustice to the people of the state. 

"Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the State government. I urge that for no reason Karnataka government should celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State's taxpayers' money," Mr Kumaraswamy said in his letter.

He said thousands of local languages and dialects are used in India, which comprises 560 erstwhile princely states. He said India's diversity makes it a "great union". He said in such a land, no particular language should be celebrated. He said the day isn't significant for those whose mother language isn't Hindi. 

He said the Hindi Diwas must not be celebrated at all. 

With inputs from PTI

