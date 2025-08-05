Twitter
INDIA

Why have US and EU singled out India on Russian imports? MEA calls it double standards as...

India has slammed the US and the European Union for treating it unfairly over the Russian oil purchases. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:56 PM IST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with PM Narendra Modi (File Image)

In what may be called taking a principled stand and calling a spade a spade, India has slammed the US and the European Union for treating it 
unfairly over the Russian oil purchases. Reminding them that they have extensively traded with Moscow despite the ongoing war in Ukraine,  New Delhi reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs substantially for buying Russian oil. The MEA said in a statement that "it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia". It said, "It is unjustified to single out India." 

MEA: US continues to import from Russia

The MEA also said that the EU bought Russian goods worth EUR 67.5 billion, including record imports of 16.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It also said the US continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride for use in its nuclear power industry, palladium, fertilisers and chemicals. Both the US and the EU have sharply scaled back their trade ties with Russia since it invaded of Ukraine in February 2022.

 

EU: Russia's fifth-largest trading partner

According to the EU executive European Commission, Russia was the EU's fifth-largest trading partner in 2021, with goods exchange worth EUR 258 billion. On the other hand, India has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of crude from Russia, importing about 1.75 million barrels per day from January to June this year, up 1% from a year ago. The EU imposed sanctions on Indian refiner Nayara Energy, a major buyer of Russian oil, which is majority owned by Russian entities, including oil major Rosneft. India has also said it does not support "unilateral sanctions" by the 27-nation economic bloc. 

How may US tariffs hit Indian exports?

Expressing apprehension on the fallout of the US action of imposing a 25% tariff, 'plus' penalty, Ajay Srivastava of the New Delhi-based Global Trade Research Initiative said Indian goods exports to the U.S. may fall 30% in the current fiscal year ending March 31. It may come down to $60.6 billion from $86.5 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Congress MP Manish Tewari said Trump's "disparaging remarks hurt the dignity and self-respect of Indians." He said, "The time has come to call out this constant bullying and hectoring." 

 

(With inputs from Reuters.)

