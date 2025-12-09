Why has Sonia Gandhi been issued Delhi court notice over her voter roll inclusion? Know about her alleged 1980–81 electoral roll entry

The Delhi court on Tuesday issued notice to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a revision petition challenging a Magistrate’s decision to dismiss a complaint concerning her alleged inclusion in the 1980–81 electoral rolls. The matter, listed for hearing on January 6, 2026, will re-examine whether the Magistrate's dismissal of a plea seeking action over Gandhi’s alleged appearance on the electoral roll three years before she became an Indian citizen, was justified.

What is Sonia Gandhi's alleged inclusion in1980–81 voter roll entry?

It has been alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency before her attaining citizenship in April 1983, indicating that certain documents must have been forged. The criminal revision plea has been filed by one Vikas Tripathi who challenged the September 11 order of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya, who earlier dismissed the petition on no grounds to order an investigation under Section 175(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The court has said that holding an inquiry into this matter would result in unwarranted transgression into fields expressly entrusted to constitutional authorities and would be a violation of Article 329 of the Constitution of India.

Now in revision petition, complainant Vikas Tripathi submitted that Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980 even though she became a citizen of India only in April 1983. He said that Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, deleted in 1982, and then included again in 1983. He challenged the correctness of the previous ruling, alleging that Gandhi's inclusion the electoral roll of the New Delhi Parliamentary constituency before attaining citizenship involved forgery of documents."Certain documents must have been forged, fabricated and falsified to get the name included in the electoral roll," he said, as reported by Bar and Bench.