INDIA

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update

A decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely within the next day or two, the hospital said.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
File photo
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's condition is 'absolutely stable', and she is responding well to treatment, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a medical update on Tuesday. According to the statement released by the hospital, Sonia Gandhi was admitted around 10 pm on Monday after she experienced respiratory discomfort. Following a medical evaluation, doctors found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated, largely due to the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing air pollution in the national capital.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman, Dr Ajay Swaroop, said that as a precautionary measure, she was admitted for observation and treatment. "At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications," the statement said.

The hospital further noted that her health parameters are being closely monitored by the medical team. "A decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely within the next day or two," the statement said.

The update from the hospital is expected to allay concerns among party leaders and supporters, following reports of her hospitalisation late Monday night. Sonia Gandhi turned 79 last December. She attended the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress party on December 28, where a flag-hoisting ceremony took place at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.

A day before, on December 27, Sonia Gandhi attended the Congress Working Committee's meeting at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi. The CWC unanimously pledged to fight the "conspiracy to turn rights into charity," raising slogans of "Jai Samvidhan - Jai Hind."

She had also issued a statement in December on the government passing the VB-G RAM G bill in parliament, launching a sharp attack on the Central government, accusing it of dismantling the rights-based legislative framework through its proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other key laws.

