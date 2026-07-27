Why has CJP launched a legal aid fund for protesters? Explained

Amid ongoing reports of action against student protesters, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched an online legal aid fund. Senior Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal has also contributed Rs 1 crore to the fund.

In a major development in the student protest row, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday announced an online fundraiser for legal aid to protect those who participated in protests and are facing legal action. Yes, you read it right! CJP's spokesperson, in a joint press conference with Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, said that the party had sought legal guidance from the senior Congress leader before ending the 37-day-long protest on Saturday. Not only this, but Kapil Sibal also contributed Rs 1 crore to the legal fund of CJP.

Das said that there was credible apprehension of criminal cases being lodged against students across the country despite the Centre's assurance over the demand.

''We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and has sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended that in the future, once the movement subsided or the momentum of the protest waned, the government might start targeting individuals. This is a very credible apprehension, as the same playbook has been observed in other major protests where individuals were singled out and implicated in false cases,'' he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference along with independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and had sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended… pic.twitter.com/88xwbSm9LO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

What led CJP to begin a legal fund?

Talking about providing legal and medical assistance to students protesters, Das added, ''From Day 1, legal and medical assistance has been provided to all the students, and coordination with lawyers has been ensured so that they receive support across the country. CJP is providing all kinds of help to protesters across the country.''

For those unversed, there are reports that some CJP protesters are being detained or arrested in different states after the Jantar Mantar protest ended on Saturday, July 25, after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, while announcing a contribution of Rs 1 crore to CJP's legal fund, Sibal said, ''We don't want any action against those who sat in protest. It was an organic protest. Often governments want no dissent. Wherever there were peaceful protests and wherever protesters were targeted, they will create a website. I will give Rs 1 crore. I appeal to lawyers to aid us so that wherever in India there are trials, our lawyers will help protesters who are being tried.''