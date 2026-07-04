Why has Bhutan declined Indian oil companies' offer on E20 fuel supply?

According to a report by The Bhutanese newspaper, the neighbouring country has asked firms to continue supplying unblended petrol as long as it remains available in the Indian market. But why has the small Himalayan nation refused ethanol-blended fuel?

Amid an ongoing controversy over the government's mandate on ethanol-blended petrol, Bhutan has declined an offer from Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) on the supply of E20 fuel. According to a report by The Bhutanese newspaper, the neighbouring country has asked firms to continue supplying unblended petrol as long as it remains available in the Indian market. But why has the small Himalayan nation refused ethanol-blended fuel?

The reasons behind Bhutan's decision is its inadequate and ageing fuel storage infrastructure, which does not have the ability to handle ethanol-blended petrol. The country's steep and hilly terrain also poses a challenge as vehicles require maximum power, and Bhutanese authorities fear that E20 fuel may not deliver the consistent performance needed in such regions. The concerns add to the controversy surrounding E20 fuel in India.

What's the controversy over E20?

In India, the government's push for E20 fuel -- a blend of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol -- has led to a huge backlash, especially from the owners of older petrol vehicles. Car users have flagged poor mileage, rising maintenance costs, and an increase in wear and tear. While the government has admitted that E20 causes mileage to drop, it highlighted benefits such as improved acceleration improved acceleration and better engine performance.

India's move headache for Bhutan?

India's E20 fuel push has significant implications for Bhutan as the country sources all of its fuel from India. At present, Bhutan purchases higher-export quality petrol and diesel from India. These are more expensive than the fuel sold at petrol pumps across India. "Considering the existing condition and quality of several of the underground storage tanks, the import and handling of ethanol-blended fuel may pose challenges in ensuring fuel quality," the Bhutan government told The Bhutanese.

E20 fuel an experiment: Govt

Earlier this week, the Indian government told the Supreme Court that its E20 policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year. Despite the controversy, India has also begun testing E25 petrol (with 25 percent ethanol) on vehicles, according to a report by The Economic Times. Meanwhile, several union ministers -- including Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri -- have suggested that ethanol blending can be raised up to 85 percent.