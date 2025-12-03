What is IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship? Check eligibility, steps to apply and more
Putin visit signals strategic reset: From S-400 tech transfer to skilled Indian workforce in Russia
Why govt has withdrawn mandate on pre-installing Sanchar Sathi app on phones? It is due to...
Chhattisgarh: 12 Maoists, 3 DRG jawans killed in Bijapur encounter
Bryan Johnson's romantic confession about new girlfriend makes netizens go gaga: 'I know what you're thinking...'
UP Police SI Exam Date 2025-26 Out; check official notice, exam dates here
Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI unveils Team India's striking new jersey with tricolour touch
Rs 1 lakh for 1 ticket: Nandamuri Balakrishna fan buys first ticket of Akhanda 2 in Germany for whopping price | Viral video
Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 Today: RSSSB exam result to be declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check steps to download PDF
Ranveer Singh in BIG trouble, second complaint filed against him for 'mocking' Kantara's Daivas: 'His illegal, offensive actions...'
INDIA
The central government has withdrawn its mandate on pre-installation the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones in India. This came after the government faced huge backlash from privacy activists and the Opposition cornering it on the issue in the parliament.
After facing a huge backlash, the central government on Wednesday withdrew an order mandating pre-installation the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones sold in the country. The government’s app was under the Opposition’s scanner, and even privacy activists were criticising the move. However, the government did not remove this mandate because of these reasons.
According to a PIB release regarding the rollback of the order, the government said it had rolled back the mandate because “the number of users who have downloaded the app (over six lakh in 24 hours and 1.4 crore users overall) has been increasing rapidly.” It added that the preinstallation order was “meant to accelerate this process.” The withdrawal comes after the order triggered a huge political row, with leaders of the Opposition calling the app a spying tool.
In its statement the Ministry of Communication said that the government intended to equip all citizens with cyber security and for their benefit it had mandated the pre-installation of the apps on all phones in India.
On Tuesday, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified officially in Parliament that the app was not mandatory but optional and so users can delete it from their devices. He said, “Snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi app. And I can delete it like any other app...as every citizen has this right in a democracy. We took this step to make it accessible to all.”
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra detailed its strategic uses and said, “Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your messages, it cannot listen to your calls, and it cannot breach your personal data. Its job is to provide security for users, stop fraud, track stolen mobile phones, and return them to their rightful owners. Sanchar Saathi is like a mobile phone reporter...It reports suspicious calls and fraudulent calls. You can report spam on Sanchar Saathi. You can report malicious links on Sanchar Saathi and protect you.”