INDIA

Why govt has withdrawn mandate on pre-installing Sanchar Sathi app on phones? It is due to...

The central government has withdrawn its mandate on pre-installation the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones in India. This came after the government faced huge backlash from privacy activists and the Opposition cornering it on the issue in the parliament.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Why govt has withdrawn mandate on pre-installing Sanchar Sathi app on phones? It is due to...
the government has withdrawn the mandatory pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on phones
After facing a huge backlash, the central government on Wednesday withdrew an order mandating pre-installation the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones sold in the country. The government’s app was under the Opposition’s scanner, and even privacy activists were criticising the move. However, the government did not remove this mandate because of these reasons.  

Why did the government withdraw its earlier move? 

According to a PIB release regarding the rollback of the order, the government said it had rolled back the mandate because “the number of users who have downloaded the app (over six lakh in 24 hours and 1.4 crore users overall) has been increasing rapidly.” It added that the preinstallation order was “meant to accelerate this process.” The withdrawal comes after the order triggered a huge political row, with leaders of the Opposition calling the app a spying tool. 

In its statement the Ministry of Communication said that the government intended to equip all citizens with cyber security and for their benefit it had mandated the pre-installation of the apps on all phones in India.  

Govt’s clarification on Sachar Sathi app 

On Tuesday, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified officially in Parliament that the app was not mandatory but optional and so users can delete it from their devices. He said, “Snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi app. And I can delete it like any other app...as every citizen has this right in a democracy. We took this step to make it accessible to all.”  

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra detailed its strategic uses and said, “Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your messages, it cannot listen to your calls, and it cannot breach your personal data. Its job is to provide security for users, stop fraud, track stolen mobile phones, and return them to their rightful owners. Sanchar Saathi is like a mobile phone reporter...It reports suspicious calls and fraudulent calls. You can report spam on Sanchar Saathi. You can report malicious links on Sanchar Saathi and protect you.” 

