Why Gen-Z are protesting in Ladakh? 4 key demands behind the unrest

On Wednesday, i.e., September 24, a massive protest was witnessed in the Union Territory of Ladakh, with people engaging in clashes with the police. As protestors clashed with the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set ablaze. The police also fired teargas and used batons to curb the throng after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones.

This comes two days after the leaders of the Leh Apex Body, an independent organization that's been leading the protests, warned that public patience was on the verge of losing control. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike to demand statehood for Ladakh, called for peace. "I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalized and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers...This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution..." Wangchuk said in a video message posted on 'X'.

"Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause", he added.

Why Gen-Z is protesting in Ladakh

The demand is not merely about the restoration of statehood in Ladakh; it extends far beyond that. The focus is to preserve the culture and identity of the tribal regions. On Monday, the LAB announced that its leaders wouldn't end their hunger strike unless their demands were met. Notably, Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike was under the umbrella of LAB.

The LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over their demands. The LAB had sought an immediate meeting with the central government. The center, on the other hand, had announced the next meeting would be held on October 6. However, the LAB members described the October date-setting without discussing with them as "just dictation".

Since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, back in 2019, there have been demands for the restoration of statehood, since Ladakh was made a Union Territory. However, the year 2024 saw the demands turning into serious agitation.

What are the major demands?

1. Restoration of statehood: The protestors have been demanding the restoration of statehood in Ladakh, as the UT status hasn't fulfilled their demands for self-governance.

2. Inclusion of Ladakh under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, which provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram by granting them limited autonomy, so as to preserve the culture and identity of the tribals.

3. Setting up of a separate public service commission for Ladakh to curb unemployment.

4. Two Parliamentary seats at the center, against one as of now, to have more representation.