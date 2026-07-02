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Why FSSAI sent notices to makers of popular energy drinks including Red Bull, Sting?

The FSSAI action comes as India's 'energy drinks' market continues to grow at a rapid pace. The sector was valued at about USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to nearly double to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2034, Bloomberg reported.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Why FSSAI sent notices to makers of popular energy drinks including Red Bull, Sting?
The notices have been issued to at least six major beverage companies.
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to at least six major beverage companies, including PepsiCo India, Coca Cola-backed Monster Energy, and the maker of Red Bull. The notices have been issued over alleged false branding and misleading claims about products marketed as 'energy drinks'. In a post on social media on Wednesday, the food safety regulator said it had "issued notices to several beverage brands claiming to be 'energy drinks' for misbranding and misleading claims."

Which brands are under the radar?

The brands that are under the radar of the FSSAI are as follows:
Red Bull Energy Drink
PepsiCo India's Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink
Reliance Consumer Products' Campa Energy Drink - Gold Boost
Sting Energy Drink
Hell Energy
Coca Cola-backed Monster Energy

What did FSSAI say?

According to the FSSAI, it has not notified any standard for 'energy drinks' or similar products, but several companies continue to market their beverages using this descriptor on product branding and labelling. The regulator said that the Food Category System under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Regulations is not meant for product naming or labelling purposes. "Functional or therapeutic claims, including but not limited to 'vitalizes body and mind', 'enhancing focus', 'boost energy levels', 'aid in general weakness', or similar conditions, are not permissible for food products under the FSS Act 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," the FSSAI said in an Instagram post.

The action comes as FSSAI has tightened its scrutiny of food and beverage marketing claims in recent years. In 2025, the regulator had directed manufacturers of sugar-based rehydration drinks not to label their products as Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) unless they followed the World Health Organization's (WHO) prescribed formula.

The growing 'energy drinks' market

The FSSAI action comes as India's 'energy drinks' market continues to grow at a rapid pace. The sector was valued at about USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to nearly double to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2034, Bloomberg reported citing the market research firm IMARC Group. The business growth has been attributed to urbanisation, a young consumer base, and rising fitness awareness.

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