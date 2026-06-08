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Why farmers are protesting in Punjab and what they want from the govt?

Demonstrations are planned in major cities of Punjab, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Moga, Patiala, and Tarn Taran, among other districts.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Why farmers are protesting in Punjab and what they want from the govt?
The farmers' protests in Punjab began around 9:30 AM on Monday. (AI-Generated)
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A huge protest by farmers is being held in Punjab on Monday, June 8, against the alleged shortage of urea and fertilisers. In view of this, the local police have tightened security in the state to maintain law and order. During the protest, demonstrators also reportedly prepared to burn an effigy across 22 districts including cities such as Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

Preetinder Singh, Amritsar Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) said, ''Today, the farmers are protesting here regarding some demands related to urea and fertilisers. The protesters have prepared to burn an effigy. We have made proper arrangements to ensure that the law and order situation does not deteriorate.''

Why are the farmers protesting?

Farmers across Punjab are holding protests over an alleged shortage of urea fertiliser, which they say is affecting agricultural activities during a crucial phase of the crop season. Many farmers even claim they are struggling to get the required quantities of urea from authorised outlets. Farmer organisations have accused the authorities of failing to ensure timely distribution and adequate availability of the fertiliser.

As per a farmer leader, Sarwan Singh Pandher, the biggest reason behind this protest is the shortage of fertilisers, which he claims is a national issue and is not confined to Punjab only.

 

These protests are also aimed at opposing forced land acquisitions in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana, which the demonstrators claim are being taken for various development projects without their proper consent.

 

Farmer leaders even warned that if their demands are not met on time, the protests would intensify in the coming weeks.

 

What are the farmers' demands?

The protesting farmers urged the government to ensure that fertiliser stocks are available at cooperative societies and authorised dealers without delays. Farmer leader Pandher also called for the proposed India–US trade agreement, which is currently in the final stages of negotiation, to be scrapped.

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