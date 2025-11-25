FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Why Ethiopian volcanic ash cloud is unlikely to impact Delhi's AQI?

For the first time in nearly 12,000 years, an ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted, inching towards India and sweeping across the country's northwestern parts on Monday night, i.e., November 24. Due to the volcanic eruption, multiple flights were delayed in major cities.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Why Ethiopian volcanic ash cloud is unlikely to impact Delhi's AQI?
Image credit: PTI
For the first time in nearly 12,000 years, an ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted, inching towards India and sweeping across the country's northwestern parts on Monday night, i.e., November 24. Due to the volcanic eruption, multiple flights were delayed in major cities. 

The plume of ash reached the national capital around 11 p.m. on Monday, i.e., November 24, drifting over other states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. According to the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the country's weather forecasting agency, the ash cloud is expected to reach China next, departing from India by 7:30 p.m. Although the plume of ash has impacted the visibility and air traffic in Delhi, it is unlikely to affect the city's air quality. 

Why the ash cloud won't affect Delhi's air quality?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, citing IMD's Director General M Mohapatra, the ash plume is in the "upper levels." Hence, there will be no significant impact near the surface. "It will appear as a hazy, cloudy sky with its impact expected for a few hours, as it continues to move further eastwards," Mohapatra was quoted as saying by HT. 

In his latest remark to the news agency ANI, Mohapatra said that it is highly unlikely that the volcanic ashes will impact Delhi's air quality and weather. "It has no impact on air quality and weather. Our estimate is that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening". 

 

Advertisement