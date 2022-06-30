Why Eknath Shinde faction left Guwahati a day before for Goa en route Mumbai?

(Image Source: IANS/File)

Soon after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to prove its majority in the floor of the House on June 30, Eknath Shinde faction left for Goa from Guwahati, a day before the floor test. Questions have been raised as to what has been the strategy of Eknath Shinde and the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

People who have been tracking the ever changing political events in Maharashtra have been curious to know why did the rebel Shiv Sena faction leave Guwahati a day before the floor test and instead of coming directly to Mumbai why did they choose to go to Goa first and then come to Mumbai today. Was this a part of some big strategy?

Well, there is an obvious reason for planning this strategy. The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who were camping in Guwahati for last one week, left for Goa on Wednesday afternoon, en route Mumbai. A SpiceJet aircraft was hired for this purpose. The 39 rebel Shiva Sena MLAs and some independent MLAs travelled together in one aircraft to Goa.

What was the strategy?

The rebel MLAs took the decision of leaving Guwahati a day before the scheduled floor test because the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in Guwahati and many areas of Assam in the next two days. Let us remind you that Assam is facing severe floods after the past few weeks.

In such a situation, there could have been a problem in flying directly from Guwahati to Mumbai in the morning due to weather conditions. Had this been the case, the Shinde faction would not have been able to make it to the floor test on time. That is why they decided to leave Guwahati a day before.

On the other hand, Shinde faction did not want to take any risk by coming directly from Guwahati to Mumbai a day earlier. That is why the BJP-ruled state of Goa near Mumbai was chosen. There is no forecast of of bad weather in Goa today. From Goa, Shinde faction can reach Hotel Taj in Mumbai this morning, where all BJP MLAs are likely to be present.

After having breakfast together, MLAs of Shinde faction and MLA of BJP will reach Maharashtra Assembly directly from the hotel by making a joint strategy.