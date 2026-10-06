Why ECI rejected Rahul Gandhi-led MPs’ request to meet at Parliament Annexe

The Election Commission said no political party sought a meeting until 4 pm on October 6. It said a Rahul Gandhi-led delegation of 240 MPs later sought to meet at the Parliament Annexe, which the ECI termed unusual.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rejected a request by a delegation of around 240 MPs led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to meet at the Parliament House Annexe, saying such meetings are held at the premises of the Election Commission of India as per protocol.

In a press note issued on October 6, the ECI said it came to know through the media that some MPs wanted to meet the Commission along with a delegation during the day. It said that the information was received from the Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of MPs wanted to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum.

"With regard to today's developments, the Commission wishes to clarify that till 4 PM today, no political party had sought time for a meeting with the Election Commission through its representatives. After this, at around 4 PM, information was received from the Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs led by the Hon'ble Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi wishes to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum," the ECI said in the press note.

The clarifications come amid a march by opposition parties towards the Election Commission and the demand by MPs to submit a memorandum to the poll panel.

Why did the ECI reject the meeting request?

According to the ECI's prescribed procedure, whenever a delegation of a political party or a joint delegation of several parties wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks time to meet the Commission through its duly Authorised Representative. Thereafter, the meeting takes place at a time fixed with the mutual consent of both sides. And the political parties have to abide by the procedure and follow the process.

In the current case, the ECI said it was considering the proposal for a meeting with the MPs after 4 PM today. However, the ECI said it was informed by the Delhi Police that the delegation comprised around 240 MPs and wanted to meet at the Parliament House Annexe. The poll panel termed the request “unusual”, saying it could not accept it because, as per protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India.

Further, the ECI said it offered to send its senior-most serving officer to receive the MPs’ memorandum, calling it an “unprecedented step”, but the MPs rejected the proposal. The poll panel said it respects democratic processes while following its established protocols, under which political parties can request meetings that are scheduled at a mutually agreed date and time. "Any political party, at any time, can request to meet the Election Commission, and the Commission, considering the suitability of time, can fix the date and time to meet them. This is a natural process," the ECI concluded.