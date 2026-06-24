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Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari? Getting soft-hearted or sending strong signals? Explained here

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has sparked political speculation after praising BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a BBC interview.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Why does Mahua Moitra heap praise on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari? Getting soft-hearted or sending strong signals? Explained here
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At a time when political developments in West Bengal continue to fuel intense speculation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has drawn attention with her candid remarks about BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

In an interview with the BBC, Moitra spoke warmly about her former party colleague, describing their relationship as one built on personal support and mutual respect despite their current political differences. Her comments have generated discussion across Bengal's political circles, especially given the ongoing turbulence within the TMC.

'Suvendu supported me during difficult times'

Moitra revealed that Adhikari stood by her during a challenging period in her political journey.

Recalling the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, she said she had expected to receive a party ticket but was ultimately overlooked. 'In 2014, I was supposed to get a Lok Sabha ticket, but I did not get it. I cried the whole night. At that time, Suvendu was there to reassure me,' Moitra said.

According to the Krishnanagar MP, Adhikari's support left a lasting impression on her.

Support during her first electoral campaign

Moitra also reflected on her first Assembly election campaign in Karimpur in 2016.

She claimed that while many senior TMC leaders stayed away from the campaign trail, Adhikari attended her first public rally. 'When I first contested from Karimpur, no one came to campaign for me. The first rally was done by Suvendu Adhikari. Even today, you can see the pictures — Suvendu and I were the only ones there,' she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Political rivals, personal respect

Adhikari left the TMC in 2020 and joined the BJP after differences with the party leadership. Since then, he has emerged as one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's strongest political opponents.

Despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum today, Moitra said personal relationships should not be viewed through a purely political lens. 'Suvendu has moved to another party today, so we do not talk anymore. But I cannot forget the help he gave me,' she said.

'He helped purify the TMC'

In a striking remark, Moitra suggested that Adhikari's departure from the TMC led to a political realignment within the party.

She argued that leaders who lacked grassroots support eventually left the party, forcing the TMC to reassess its organisational structure.

'Mamata likes to maintain a personal equation with TMC leaders. The party's failing has been that it adjusted all leaders, even those who are rubbish and useless. Mamata should have reviewed whether these leaders could have won elections on their own,' Moitra said.

What Moitra says separates BJP and TMC

Moitra also highlighted what she sees as key differences between the BJP and the TMC.

'The BJP has a strong cadre, functions systematically, and has a clear Hindutva ideology. The party is not dependent on a single person,' she said. At the same time, she dismissed speculation about any merger between the TMC and the Congress. 'The TMC is not going to merge with the Congress. There is absolutely no truth in such reports,' Moitra said.

Remarks fuel fresh speculation

While Moitra did not indicate any intention of leaving the TMC, her praise for Adhikari and her recollections of his support have added a new dimension to Bengal's political conversation.

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